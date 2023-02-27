Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Atul Kamble

Bus, Kya?

A BEST bus driver leans out of his double decker to chat with a colleague at a signal in Kalanagar, Bandra

Devastating nature



A photograph from Sharma’s series titled Devastation

Mumbai photographer Jayesh Sharma has the rare distinction of being nominated as a finalist for the upcoming Arte Laguna Prize to be held in Venice next month. The photographer’s series, Devastation, has been chosen for the exhibition. “My work often deals with culture and loss. To be noticed on an international platform is a matter of great pride,” Sharma said. The exhibition which will begin on March 11 will continue till March 16 in Venice. Sharma’s series, Devastation, was picked for its immediate resonance across a global audience due to its subject that focuses on environmental degradation. Sharma revealed that the series dealt with the mining of marble in Udaipur. “It started when I visited the city, and noticed the rampant mining. I observed how the production of materials is a continuous destruction. It is only when you go there that you see entire mountains being hollowed out, without any realisation of its repercussions on the future,” he noted.

Double the fun



Scaled-down model of the new AC double-decker bus by Pimpale

While BEST is decking up its new AC (air-conditioned) double-decker fleet, Yatin Pimpale (inset) has already got one of his own. “Buses have always been an interest of mine,” he said. While making a model might look like child’s play, the assistant foreman, BEST Museum, spent hours to get the scale for the new model right. “I scrapped two versions before the final model,” the hobbyist revealed. He spent several weeks working on computer-aided designs. “This one took time because there are spherical shapes that were difficult to render accurately.” But it is not just buses that Pimpale is building. Now, he has his sights set on another Mumbai icon — the railways.

Fluidity is in the air



Akshay Malvankar and Mx Stallion aka Siaan

The Bandra amphitheatre saw a celebration of love and life on Sunday, organised by the Gaysi Family. Co-founder Sakshi Juneja said, “The idea was to take the conversation about gender fluidity out of cloistered galleries into public spaces using the most effective forms of pop-culture and entertainment.” This included a monologue and movement performance by drag artist e Mx Stallion followed by a lavani show by Kali Billi Productions to complement a live interactive installation. Theatre maker Savitri Medhatul shared, “The performance by Malvankar and Akanksha Kadam was about love, and lavani is all about love.”

The women keep marching on

This diarist has been following the journey of documentary filmmaker Miriam Chandy Menacherry’s little film, From the Shadows. So the latest news of the film being screened at Toronto’s International Women Festival was no surprise. The film was the official selection at the fest, the director shared. “I am thrilled about it because it is in Toronto. It is a women-centric festival, which is also quite exciting. They curate films made by women and also on subjects that are strongly relevant and not explored otherwise,” she remarked. Adding that the film’s journey had surprised her, Menacherry (in pic) said, “As part of Women’s Day, the Canadian embassy will host a screening of the film as part of an upcoming seminar in Mumbai on March 10. I am happy since only one film was picked, and it was ours.” The film will also be screened at the NCPA before it travels to North America.

How to learn by doing



A previous event held at the school

Today, Bombay Institute for Deaf and Mutes in Mazagaon is organising an inter-school exhibition for the differently abled from across the city. The institute is Asia’s oldest school for the differently abled. The theme, Celebrate India, focuses on promoting awareness towards STEAM oriented-learning. Principal Gunvant Koli shared, “We have given each school an Indian state [as a theme] where they can showcase a celebrated aspect of the state whether dance, a representative model, etc.” Expanding on it, the project and participation will allow students to gain knowledge about a topic as well as express that learning. “It’s important for the schools to come together to share ideas and connect,” Koli added.