Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Ashish Raje

May good always prevail

Ahead of Holi, differently-abled children at the Society for the Education of the Challenged in Naigaon celebrate Holika Dahan.

A better footing

The improved ramp at Mumbai University; (right) a wheelchair-user uses the ramp

In a step towards more accessibility, the Department of Physical Education at Mumbai University got an improved ramp along with a railing on the side that will help wheelchair-users to climb it independently. This diarist caught a glimpse of it when Indian Wheelchair Cricket Team player and Mumbai Wheelchair Cricket Team captain Rahul Ramugade posted about it. The work was carried out by Accessibility Redefined, a Dahisar-based initiative that works to improve the lives of people with limited mobility. Founder and CEO Rrajesh Patil shared that infrastructural upgrades like these don’t just help the differently-abled, but also senior citizens as well as those who are afflicted by any kind of disease that restricts or affects mobility. “Such people get confined to their house, because there is no accessibility and they might not like calling for help. They might feel undignified. A ramp should be compulsory for any building. We make different kinds of ramps, including wall mounting ones that don’t take up much space and can be used when required, apart from other products that help with public mobility,” shared Patil.

Hoot an idea

Sudarshan Shaw’s (inset) folk-inspired wooden sculpture of the forest owlet

The forest owlet has a bewildering backstory. This diarist revisited it through illustrator Sudarshan Shaw’s recent tribute to the bird — a wooden sculpture — on World Wildlife Day. “The forest owlet was believed to have gone extinct but then, after 130 years, it was spotted again in Melghat in Maharashtra. It had actually not gone extinct but was not seen by anybody for that long,” he revealed. Shaw recently worked on a map for the Melghat Tiger Reserve that will be published in the coming weeks.

He’ll see you at the bar

The bar counter at Koishii; (right) Sampath Rathnayake

Here’s good news for tipplers in the city. Award-winning Sri Lankan bartender Sampath Rathnayake — aka Samy — will be in the city next weekend, mixing magic at Koishii. The bar manager at COYA Dubai believes that a drink is about the story it holds. He shared with this diarist, “There are many factors that go into creating a great cocktail — skills, experience, ingredients, values and communication. A mixologist takes all of these things into consideration. Creativity is key but productivity fetches success. I hope to introduce a creative and productive cocktail concept while having sustainability at the fore. We should work hard for the prep but guests shouldn’t see that during the delivery. I will bring to the table cocktails that focus on culture, people, flavours and cuisines.”

Tunes of Tansane

The months after the pandemic have restored our faith in resilience through revivals in the field of art. Last weekend, Sharan Punjabi aka DJ Tansane returned to Mumbai with Akbar’s Court — a unique musical offering that the artiste created to perform under his own banner. “We follow an open format. Attendees can tune in to Indian hip-hop and disco, and everything in between,” he said. The jockey is looking forward to hosting another show in the city later this month.

Buongiorno Bologna

It is always a celebration when independent publishing platforms make waves in international waters. Mumbai-based Art1st’s latest invite to the Bologna Children’s Book Fair that begins today, is one such moment. “We were invited as part of their publisher’s programme. It is not easy to be at an international festival on our own,” revealed lead editor Ayushi Saxena (right). The opportunity will entail a chance to network, said Saxena, adding that they are on the lookout for illustrators to collaborate with. The publication will also take a few new titles to Italy as part of the exchange. “We will be showcasing Art Is A Voice by Kripa Bhatia, Meera Mukherjee: Breaking Moulds by Vaishali Shroff and Shivam Choudhary, and a biography of Jamini Roy,” she shared.