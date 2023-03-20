Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Ashish Raje

Food for thought

A railway police constable gets through his morning breakfast at an idli stall in Dadar.

Just desserts in Bandra



A look at the current space for Monér on Perry Cross Road in Bandra

Since its opening, the dessert bar of Monér has been the haunt of many sweet-toothed Bandraite. Now, this diarist learns that the bistro is set to relocate. Bandraites need not worry though. Chef and founder Freny Fernandes confirmed that they will remain in the neighbourhood. “For the last six months, we have been on the hunt for a bigger space,” she said.

Also Read: Mumbai Diary: Sunday Dossier

Chef Freny Fernandes

The new space, set to open in mid-May will cater to food, coffee and desserts. “With this place, I wanted a fresher concept, and focus on more,” the chef revealed. As for the Perry Cross Road address, it will be given a fond farewell. “This week, we will host a giveaway of desserts for our patrons. We might also host a nice dinner to reminisce about old memories.”

Tell me a story



An illustration by Rajiv Eipe for A Book for Puchku written by Deepanjana Pal, published by Pratham Books

On the occasion of World Storytelling Day today, publishing house Pratham Books is opening its digital doors to new readers. The publication’s Storyweaver platform will offer free stories for children to read from for the next six months. “The central idea behind this campaign fits so beautifully with this year’s World Storytelling Day theme — Together We Can. StoryWeaver’s #GetChildren-Reading initiative curates some lovely must-read storybooks from the larger library available in many languages for children to enjoy, for free,” said Purvi Shah, senior director, Pratham Books.

Shah pointed out that the books are curated to suit children from the ages of three to 14, and are accessible online. “Over the six-month journey, we will bring readers a new recommended story every week, opportunities to showcase reading sessions, translation tools to translate the story in their mother tongue and much more,” she added. Parents and teachers can log on to storyweaver.org.in to encourage their kids to read.

A different ‘play’ at this Park



The cast members of Janata Raja take a moment. Pic/Rane Ashish

Shivaji Park for Shivaji Maharaj — that seems to be the message at the landmark maidan. A chunk of the nursery of Indian cricket had hosted Janata Raja, a live show based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with Dr Prasanna Paranjape in the lead role. A section of the park, close to the Scouts & Guides Pavilion, had been cordoned off for this purpose. The mammoth production, for which entry was free, was staged every evening till yesterday. Fireworks, horses, bullock carts and his edge-of-the-seat escape from Agra in the historic maidan did justice to this performance. From this week, this part of the ground will be reopened to welcome kids to their sporty vibe. We hope to see them in droves post their examinations as they make the most of their summer holidays.

Art thou hope

The walls around KKR Road in Turbhe have a sheen of hope. Artist Avantika Mathur teamed up with the NGO, Sahasee Embers, to paint a new mural in the neighbourhood. “We often work with children from this neighbourhood as part of the Rotary project to promote education. To this end, I decided to paint the mural of a pink tiger — a symbol of feminine power, and invited women and children to give me a hand,” Mathur told us. The little act of painting brought out many stories of lost childhoods and struggles, the artist remarked. “It opened them up to so many conversations that they might otherwise never have. It is a rare moment of respite from their difficult lives,” she revealed.

Sunday gatherings



The flash mob at a Seawoods mall in January

It was a socially conscious celebration this weekend for Yaariyaan, the youth wing of the NGO Humsafar Trust. The wing’s annual flash mob celebration in January saw its video being launched on YouTube, and screened for the parti-cipating members of the LGBTQiA+ community.

Sudhanshu Latad (inset), assistant advocacy manager for Humsafar Trust and Yaariyaan volunteer shared, “It was our way of reaching out to the younger members of the community and carrying the message forward. We also organised a weekend HIV testing session for those who find it difficult to benefit from our sessions in the week,” Latad shared.