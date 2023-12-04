Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pep in her step

A woman enjoys the sun as she strolls past onlookers on Marine Drive

Drumming for nature

The band performs at an event earlier this year

This weekend Godrej Design Labs inaugurates Conscious Collective, a multidisciplinary convention centred around sustainability. Ringing in proceedings will be Dharavi Reloaded, a junk percussion band that turns recycled waste into percussion instruments. “Dharavi is a breeding ground for immense artistic talent. My vision was to turn the waste dumped here to our advantage and give the kids a platform to express themselves through music,” Abhijit Jejurikar, its founder told this diarist. While the young talents play their part, Nyrika Holkar, executive director, Godrej & Boyce, pointed out, “The fest hopes to bring together professionals and experts to foster ongoing dialogues that bring new possibilities to shape a more conscious future for our children.”

Silent revue



Stan De Nussac and Robert Piéchaud at the concert

Last week, Somaiya Vidyavihar University saw silent film enthusiasts gather for an event hosted by Alliance Française de Bombay (AF) where multi-instrumentalist Stan de Nussac and pianist Robert Piéchaud took to stage to pay tribute to the era. “Hosting the Ciné-concert was a unique opportunity. The repertoire of Indian and French classics was a perfect amalgamation where the two cultures came together through their shared love for cinema and music,” said director Stéphane Doutrelant.

A golden year for music



St Xavier’s College lit up in the colours of the National Flag for a previous edition

This year marks the golden jubilee of the foundation of Janfest, one of the city’s premier music festivals hosted at St Xavier’s College by the Indian Musical Group (IMG). Convener Pratibha Naitthani (below) shared, “We will be entering the 50th year of our annual concert. Since it is such a momentous year, we have invited six former members of the group who will start the proceedings of the festival.” The list of performers includes Ustad Fazal Qureshi, Ustad Taufiq Qureshi, Shikhar Naad Qureshi, Ronkini Sengupta and Devaki Pandit, among others. With the festival set to begin on January 25 next year at the St Xavier’s’ campus, Naitthani said, “The idea is to revisit IMG through their journey of music. It is a special moment because the festival is run and managed by students.”

Levelling up

The gaming fraternity in India is growing with each passing day. The latest win for the community comes through Mumbai-based gaming and content creation collective, S8UL, that bagged the esports content creator of the year award at the Global ESports Awards 2023 held in Las Vegas last week. Navi Mumbai-based Naman Mathur AKA Mortal (below), co-founder and professional gamer, told this diarist, “S8UL’s win is not just personal; it is a victory for the entire gaming community. It proves that with dedication and commitment to your craft, you can transcend boundaries and make a mark on the global stage.” Shedding light on the exponential growth of the gaming sector in the country, he added, “The Indian esports industry is witnessing an unprecedented surge in interest and participation. We hope that our achievement motivates and encourages the next generation of gamers to pursue their dreams in the gaming sector. The recognition highlights the potential within the industry and showcases that it is filled with opportunities for everyone who has a passion for gaming.”

The hottest wheels in the city



A Mercedes Benz 500K showcased at a previous edition of the rally

The roads of Bandra turned into a rampwalk for cars at the 10th edition of Mercedes Benz Classic Car Rally on Sunday. Perseus Bandrawalla (inset) curator, told this diarist that the event witnessed the presence of more than 70 classic cars, each with a unique story. This year’s entourage included a rare 1958 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster that was previously owned by the erstwhile Maharaja of Gondal and a 300SC Roadster that is one of 51 limited edition models.

Visitors also gathered to catch a glimpse of one of the oldest G-Wagon models from Kerala. Global icons like the classic Mercedes Benz 500K, and the Nurberg W08 Sedan also made an appearance at the event. “We started the rally in 2015. What keeps people coming back every year is the surprise features we bring in every year. Looking at the response, we are determined to make it even bigger next time,” he told this diarist.