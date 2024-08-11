The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Satej Shinde

Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

Art on her feet

A woman gets a temporary tattoo of an anklet made by a local artist at Juhu Beach.

Dance, music, and revolt



A member of the rally sports a shirt adorned with Warli art

The vibrant celebrations of Adivasi Divas (Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples) last weekend in Aarey forest couldn’t distract its concerned citizens from a more pressing matter at hand. Amidst tarpa tunes and displays of Warli art, activist Prakash Bhoir led a rally against the proposed Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR). “The underground road will displace tribal families and disrupt the region’s ecosystem. There has been complete disregard for the native inhabitants while planning the project,” Bhoir shared from his residence in Aarey’s Kelti Pada.



A young protester holds up a sign at the celebrations

For the veteran tribal rights activist, the celebrations were not just about preserving traditions, but also an opportunity to set an example in unity. “More than 1,000 participants, children and senior citizens alike, converged at Birsa Munda chowk to play their part. When I see young members step up and raise their voices, it gives me hope that the future might be in safe hands,” he revealed to this diarist.

Jumbo celebrations in Dadar



Anand Shinde leads elephants at Tadoba National Park

City-based elephant whisperer Anand Shinde’s journey of helping distressed elephants with his unique skill set could give any Disney movie a run for its money. Nature enthusiasts got a peek into these stories at the 10th anniversary celebrations of Shinde’s Trunk Call: The Wildlife Foundation, at a Dadar venue last weekend.



Saplings planted by the group

“Most recently, we have been working in Kolhapur to spread awareness about elephant-human harmony. We are creating an elephant corridor where saplings of jackfruit, bamboo, and banyan trees are being planted. The elephants love these,” he revealed. Looking back upon the decade, Shinde shared an optimistic view, “The general outlook has changed for the better. Elephants were once thought to be destructive creatures. These misconceptions are slowly fading away.”

Starting over

After Nava, chef Akash Deshpande (inset) is now set to open a new space in September. Named Luv, after his brother and co-owner, Luv Deshpande, the restaurant will be located in Andheri. “Opening a restaurant together was a long-term ambition for both. After Nava closed, he suggested we take it on,” Deshpande shared, adding, “It will be an old-school place with fun food, and will bring in all of my experiences to the kitchen.” Housed in a vintage bungalow, the space will open with a non-alcoholic menu, Deshpande said. “I want to begin with a family-friendly place, before we take on more complex challenges,” the chef signed off.

Diamonds are an athlete’s best friends



Noah Lyles sports the diamond necklace at the Paris Olympics. PIC COURTESY/INSTAGRAM

Alongside all the sporting action, we also spotted a few fashion statements being made at the Olympics. Noah Lyles, who is an American professional track and field sprinter, won gold in 100m wearing a necklace designed by Mumbaikar Prakash Sadhwani.

“I met Noah at an event for Omega. I was wearing a diamond chain and bracelet and he came to me and told me he loves what I was wearing. He said he wanted a diamond Cuban chain for his races. So, I suggested white/yellow and black diamonds for a fun twist — something that looks big but not heavy,” Sadhwani told this diarist. His company is called SatNam Inc and they are based in New York, “But everyone knows me as the jeweller Prakash Sadhwani”, he told us. “My biggest concern was that Noah should be happy and he says it’s his lucky charm!”

Let’s talk science in Dombivli



A visitor interacts with an exhibit

If you can’t come to science, we’ll bring science to you, says the Nehru Science Centre (NSC). An ongoing two-week-long science fair at a mall in Dombivli features exhibits from the Worli centre that help enthusiasts learn about concepts like sound, friction, optics, and more. “Visitors from the central suburbs would often complain about the long commute to the Worli venue. So, we thought of bringing the experience closer to them,” shared Rajesh Rahangdale, science educator, NSC. The educator recommends you stay back for live workshops like the Science Ke Funde series that makes for the perfect family activity.