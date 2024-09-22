The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Satej Shinde

Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

Push comes to shove

A duo puts their back into getting their two-wheeler out of the sand at Marve Jetty in Malad

Spin with crochet



Kunal Chaurasia with his wind spinner

Crocheted wind spinners are making waves on Instagram, and city-based artist Kunal Chourasia has jumped on the trend. While these quirky decorations are popular in the West, Indian creators are catching up. “I wanted to give it a crochet twist, but it turned out to be more complex than my usual accessories,” Chourasia shared. “The spin comes from adjusting the tightness of the crochet,” he explained. With growing interest from buyers, he plans to create more. Perfect for doors or windows, these vibrant spinners create playful, mesmerising twirls.

A weekend to remember



Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus lit up in purple for the campaign

The city got a timely reminder to multiply its efforts towards dementia care over the last weekend. To mark the eve of World Alzheimer’s Day (September 21), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus came alive with bright purple lighting — a colour associated with the global Alzheimer’s awareness movement. Initiated by Mahim-based elder care organisation Dignity Foundation, the campaign found support in the Topiwala National Medical College in Mumbai Central.



Members and volunteers release purple balloons at Marine Drive

“The need to educate senior citizens about the signs of dementia, and the youth about how to provide care to someone suffering from it, is immediate,” shared Fazilat Bivji, senior operations manager, Dignity Foundation. To that end, a bus tour across South Mumbai saw volunteers spread the word along the way. “The bus tour ended at Shivaji Park, where 100 senior citizens attended a detailed talk on the subject by the doctors,” Bivji informed this diarist. Those keen to know more about dementia, can log on to dignityfoundation.com.

From storytelling to spotlight



Actors Malavika Reshmi S and Keerthana PV in a moment from the play

City-based author Rochelle Potkar’s short story, Catharsis, written 10 years ago has now been adapted into a Tamil play titled Drama Queens. The play is being performed across Chennai, and revolves around two middle-class women shoplifters who brainstorm and dramatically rehearse returning a stolen pair of earrings. “I came across the Short + Sweet India Theatre Festival and submitted this story as a script. after changing the location and the character names to suit the Tamil medium,” Potkar (inset) told this diarist. The adaptation features a new title and enhanced comic treatment introduced by the director, Vyshali Jeevu. “I hope to showcase this in Mumbai soon,” she signed off.

Late night LOLs in Juhu

If you’re planning to party in Juhu anytime soon, the last cheers of the night will be courtesy of comedian Pankaj Sharma. JSpot, Sharma’s live comedy space in the suburb, is now hosting midnight comedy shows for audiences of the nocturnal variety. “Nightlife doesn’t have to be centred on hitting the swankiest nightclub. A lot of people are tired by the end of their workday. These comedy shows will be a fun breather for them,” Sharma shared. It’s the partygoers, however, that stand to benefit from the idea the most, the founder believes. “We want to offer partygoers the option to watch quality stand-up comedy and laugh their hearts out to end a long night out. Depending on how much they have imbibed, it can be the perfect mix or the recipe for disaster,” he laughed. To check out the schedule for the upcoming week, log on to @the.jspot_ on Instagram.

Ramleela for tots



A member of the organisation presents a scene from Ramleela

Andheri-based foundation Grooming Babies is in their 11th year of bringing the story of Ramleela to life using handmade puppets, narration and music for children between 1.5 to six-year-olds. The organisation was founded by three mothers aiming to teach their children about Indian culture and mythology. The production invites kids and parents to interact with props and take on roles like trees and monkeys. “Our goal was to foster parent-child bonding while teaching the children,” co-founder Veena Manoj.