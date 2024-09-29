Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

I want that uniform!

A school-going girl checks out mannequins sporting traditional Navratri wear outside a store in Vashi.

Laugh with the comics

Ashish Vidyarthi with Rakesh Bedi and (right) Rohan Joshi at Delhi Airport

City-based actor Ashish Vidyarthi shared a light-hearted moment from his recent run-in with comedians Rohan Joshi and Rakesh Bedi at Delhi Airport. “It was an unexpected yet delightful encounter. Meeting people who make us laugh for a living is always a joy,” he added, reflecting on how the trio’s spontaneous chat went viral online through his three-minute a vlog Vidyarthi also shared excitement about his new musical journey. “I’ve always been a storyteller, and music is my latest passion. Reinvention keeps me alive,” he shared, adding that his first track, Sukoon hai, was released last week.

Is that Coldplay in Dharavi?

The series reimagines Coldplay’s Chris Martin perform in Dharavi

As fans flock to websites to buy resale tickets for Coldplay’s Mumbai concert, or procure passes for the concert set to be held in Dubai in January next year, Artificial Intelligence artist Varun Gupta uses his skills to offer Coldplay a new, unprecedented stage in Dharavi. “Music is something that connects people, and it should be accessible to all. While it is not possible for me to get tickets for fans who couldn’t afford or procure it, I decided to use my imagination to bring the concert to Dharavi,” he shared. In his series of artworks, people attend the concert on the streets, from balconies, windows and terraces of their houses, amidst much fanfare.

Art on the go

The artworks are divided into stickable pieces of jigsaw puzzles; (right) Sahil Baxi

In an attempt to encourage the youth to take up art and increase access to it, artist Sahil Baxi has launched Pieceful Artistry, a platform where complex artworks are broken down into pieces and printed as stickers, which can be put together by users to create detailed pieces. “You can use these art sets on the go. We have released three that include Hindu and Jain religious artworks. Our upcoming ones will include Zoroastrianism and Christianity,” he shared.

No idea is wasted

Kirti Shende; (right) A women demonstrates how to stitch clothes into reusable bags in Vasai

The Dhyas Foundation, based in Vasai, hosted an employment creation session where women from rural Vasai learned to sew reusable bags from old sarees and cloth. Founder Kirti Shende shared that for seven years, the foundation has focused on waste collection and recycling in Vasai. The initiative aims to reduce plastic use and environmental harm by providing an alternative to single-use plastic bags. The response was overwhelmingly positive, with women earning money while promoting eco-friendly practices. Shopkeepers began purchasing these handmade bags, highlighting the community’s shift towards sustainable choices. This project empowers women and fosters a healthier environment.

Turban legend

The winning artwork, A Turban Gaze, is made using dry pastels. It features a man from the Dhangar shepherd community; (right) Parag Borse

Navi Mumbai-based artist Parag Borse was awarded the Flora B Giffuni Memorial Award by the Pastel Society of America last week. The ceremony took place at National Arts Club, New York, and displayed the artist’s painting. The painting is made using dry pastels and portrays a man from the Dhangar shepherd community in rural Maharashtra.

“These shepherds walk miles in the scorching sun which gives their skin a distinct complexion and characteristic. The turban’s shape and the man’s poignant expressions caught my eyes, so I titled it A Turban Gaze,” Borse shared with this diarist.