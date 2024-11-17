Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

Five-Star Dreams

A boot polisher takes a nap under the afternoon sun outside Kurla bus depot

A circle of care



Women bonding in the circle

In the midst of the November hustle, the Khar Road-hub of 3 Art House hosted a sisterhood circle last week. The event brought together eight women from diverse backgrounds in a session of introspection and bonding led by co-founder Jasmeet Kaur Bagga.

“After the COVID-19 pandemic, and my break from teaching yoga, we decided to focus on creating a nurturing space for women,” shared Bagga. The gathering began with a mind-activation icebreaker, followed by deep relaxation therapy designed to rejuvenate organs through auto suggestive techniques. “We plan to begin with weekend sessions soon,” she concluded.

Snap the stars



Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash performing in Mumbai

Photographer and musician Verus Fereira’s week-long exhibition at the Bombay Art Society will be presenting 64 concert photographs. When this diarist broached the topic of his fascination with concert photographs, Fereira (inset) said, “In the ’90s, I was invited to an Air Supply event and I took my camera to it. That’s where it all began.” Fereira remarked that the exhibition covers the transition of photographs from film cameras to the digital medium, while also outlining the increasingly lost art of music photography.

Art made inclusive



An immersive installation by KNMA with ramp for accessibility (right) Siddhant Shah

Mumbai’s art scene celebrated Art Mumbai 2024 last weekend with a new inclusive-look to the event.



An ISL interpreter translates for the audience

The Mahalaxmi Race Course venue saw Indian Sign Language ISL interpretation for talks, wider entry and exit areas with ramps, supportive handrails, designed in collaboration with the city-based accessibility platform, Access For All. “These events set a precedent for inclusivity and encourage others to adopt a similar approach,” said founder Siddhant Shah.

A celebration of fitness



Participants exercising at a previous edition of the event

For the Bengaluru-based fitness community, Sisters in Sweat, the coming week marks a celebration of their seventh anniversary. “We’ve been operational in Mumbai for almost three years.

The idea was to host something for the community. We will host an evening party in Mumbai, followed by Sweat Fest next weekend,” shared co-founder Tanvie Hans (inset). Held on November 30 in Mumbai, the Sweat fest will bring together three different workout formats, as well as merchandise and prizes for members to win.

A win for Valmiki Rao



The riots at Radhabai chawl in Jogeshwari in 1992-93 was one of the key influences on Pereira’s work

It is always a joy to see one of our own make it. This newspaper’s columnist Lindsay Pereira’s The Memoirs of Valmiki Rao and Anjum Hasan’s History’s Angels were announced as joint winners for Fiction Book of the Year at the Godrej Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest late on Sunday. Pereira’s book transforms the epic, The Ramayana, into a modern retelling in the context of the Maximum City.



Lindsay Pereira

In an earlier interview with this newspaper he revealed, “It’s [The Ramayana] not just a story about exile; the notion of ‘Ram Rajya’ or ‘ideal state’ is also a very intrinsic part of it. The irony is that whenever we have pushed this idea, we have gone further and further away from what an ideal state should be... The events and the myth had a direct impact on my city and me, and that’s why I had to take a personal approach.” Pereira and Hasan edged out debutante author Atharva Pandit’s Hurda to win the big prize. For the city, by the city, from the city, it seems.