Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

The six-wyard swing

An accompanying artiste offers support as Isha Sharvani performs an aerial ballet during Sari: The Unstitched at NCPA.

This is the season of giving

A moment from a Roald Dahl story reading session

This Sunday, children will learn the concept of a gift-barter at the first Kids’ Book Barter by The White Crow Books and Coffee and Pages and Pals. “Children can bring a book that they’ve read, describe it to the audience, and explain why someone should read it. These books are added to a common pile. After their talk, each child will receive a token number to choose a book from the pile,” said founder Anup Jerjani. Open to kids between the ages of six and 10 years accompanied by parents; the event will also witness kids writing letters to Santa. “We wanted to instil a love for reading among kids, encouraging them to explore new genres,” he concluded.

Colours on the water

Prashant Mayekar's water rangoli rendition of the coronation

Art can rebuild the spirit, they say, and Prashant Mayekar knows all about it. The self-taught rangoli artist has spent over 35 years perfecting the skill of designing rangolis on water. To cope with a recent spate of poor health, the artist created a freehand water rangoli depicting the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. “I had drawn this on the ground in 1997, and since then, it has been one of my dreams to recreate it on water,” he explained. Mayekar took 50 hours to complete the 3 ft x 6 ft illustration on a trough of water. “I challenged myself to recreate the coronation and fit all the intricate details within the small space,” he said. The rangoli will be on display until December 11 at the artist’s Goregaon residence. Readers wishing to catch a glimpse can find out more at 9820762267.

Prashant Mayekar

Sabavala’s red seascape

Incarnadine by Jehangir Sabavala, oil on canvas, 1960.

The upcoming winter auction of Prabhadevi-based art house, Saffronart, next week will feature some iconic artworks by Indian greats, including a rare Jehangir Sabavala piece. “Incarnadine by Jehangir Sabavala is not only a striking, evocative work but also holds great art historical value. It was painted in 1960; during an important time in Sabavala’s artistic career when he began to adapt cubist techniques to develop his own distinctive style. The title of the work draws from the word used to describe the deep red colour of raw flesh blood,” Minal Vazirani, president, told this diarist.

Jehangir Sabavala

The world comes to Matunga

Hosoo Khosbayar during a performance

It was a jolly day for the students of Shishuvan School in Matunga when a group of international artistes led a one-of-its- kind musical performance as part Tenderroots’ Taste of World Music initiative. From Mongolian singing to an Indonesian take of the Ramayana, the students were witness to some unique experiences. “Our project aims to take international as well as classical musicians to schools in order to familiarise students with world cultures beyond their geography books, and through real-life interactions. For instance, Hosoo Khosbayar, a Mongolian artiste displayed the art form of Mongolian throat singing for the school children, while Ida Lala, an artiste from Indonesia, performed a piece depicting Sita’s awaiting Rama’s return in the Javanese version of Ramayana,” a core team member of Tenderroots informed this diarist.

Stories for Shillong

Amol Parashar performs at the Spoken Fest in Shillong

Taking its storytelling caravan to the North East, Kommune’s Spoken Fest conducted its first session in Shillong last weekend with performers like Kareema Barry, Amol Parashar and Merenla Imsong among others sharing the stage. “Spoken Fest has always been a celebration of unheard voices. On this debut edition, we witnessed the beautiful Khasi traditions alongside contemporary spoken word, poetry and music performances. The overwhelming response from Shillong’s community has shown us that art, in its purest form, knows no geographical boundaries or languages,” shared co-founder Roshan Abbas.