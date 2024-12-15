Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Nimesh Dave

Illusion or real deal?

A man walks past a hoarding depicting a fort in Konkan on Link Road in Borivli West.

A star is born



Chef Surender Mohan (centre) accepts the Michelin honour in Doha

Indian cuisine is picking up Michelins by the dozen this year. After Vikas Khanna’s Bungalow, the most recent Indian-themed restaurant to earn the moniker is Jamavar Doha. Led by co-founder Samyukta Nair, and helmed by culinary director chef Surender Mohan, the restaurant earned a Michelin star in the inaugural Michelin Guide for Qatar last week. Describing it as a ‘moment of national pride,’ Mohan said, “I have been associated with Jamavar for the last 24 years ever since we started the first Jamavar in Bengaluru in 2001. Since that success, we have spread all over India, and later to London.” The Michelin star is an award for their aspirations to achieve authenticity, he added, “We wanted to achieve authenticity in every single dish. It is a challenge to maintain this authenticity on every single serving, with consistency. We achieved that standard with good ingredients, local products and authenticity. Now, when we mention Jamavar, patrons have high expectations.” Co-founder Samyukta Nair noted, “As an Indian, it fills me with immense pride to see Jamavar Doha receive this accolade. It’s a celebration of Indian ingenuity, talent, and passion. This milestone is not just for us but for India as a whole, proving that our culinary art is truly world-class.”

Marseille magic in Mumbai



The crew performs at an earlier concert

Last weekend, French collective (La) Horde from the Ballet National de Marseille found new fans just a hop skip and jump away in Colaba. The group presented a new jumpstyle choreography titled To Da Bone as part of the cultural programming of the Embassy of France in India in collaboration with The French Institute in India and Alliance Française de Bombay. As for what might have struck a chord with Mumbaikars, a troupe member revealed, “Being a high-energy footwork-driven style, there exist some overlaps with Indian classical styles. While the contexts differ, the passion and dedication to movement create a unique connection.” AF Bombay director Laurent Vergain (below) seemed to agree, “I have been living in Mumbai for the past four months now, and for me, the city’s pace and spirit mirrors the dance form’s quick footwork and high energy beats. I believe that the audience witnessed a hint of the city of dreams in this dynamic event.”

Wilsonian salute for Nissim Ezekiel



Clippings from the students’ exhibition

Wilson College, Chowpatty will ring in special celebrations of old boy, Nissim Ezekiel on his centennial birth anniversary today.

“He studied English literature at Wilson between 1941 and 1945. He was an exemplary student. So, it is right to pay tribute to his talents through a new generation,” shared Vinita Mathew, head of department of English literature at the college.

Today’s celebrations will be led by students of the English department who have created an exhibition centred on his poems. “In addition, we will have his daughter, Kalpana Ezekiel Chogle, as our guest of honour.

Older daughter, Kavita Ezekiel Mendonca will also join us on Zoom to release her book, Nissim Ezekiel: Poet and Father. The students of the department have also choreographed a performance of his poems, as well as a recitation,” Mathew (right) revealed.

An eco-friendly Christmas

Children participate at a previous workshop by the group

Christmas trees are often adorned by elements that have special significance. On December 21, the Roots Nature Club will host a workshop on Carter Road in Bandra for children above four years where they will scour for natural elements like twigs, branches, leaves and roots. In doing so, the children can learn about the special role that these elements play and how they contribute to the ecosystem. They will then get to place these elements on a Christmas tree, assembled by the club using similar items. This eco-friendly exercise will provide children with a platform to learn the importance of the key role that these elements play. “We often hold workshops for our members, and this is the idea for our Christmas edition. The inspiration stems from the idea of the ornaments of the Christmas tree that usually denote an item special to the person placing it,” Pooja Hemdev, founder, and the club’s lead facilitator, told this diarist.