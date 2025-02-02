Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Nimesh Dave

One step at a time

A technician performs maintenance work on an escalator at Borivli Railway Station.

Inquilab remains zindabad at 86

The Inquilab’s mastheads from (from left) 1941, 1973 and 2025. Pics Courtesy/The Inquilabd

It’s 86 not out for mid-day’s sister publication and Urdu daily, The Inquilab. As the 1938-established newspaper celebrated the 86th anniversary milestone, editor Shahid Latif, who has helmed the publication for 22 years now, reminisced, “What has kept us going amid increasingly polarised times is cutting the noise out and focussing on what the Urdu reader in Mumbai truly benefits from. These are stories that encompass education, employment, business and most importantly reminding citizens of their rights.”

Recently, the newspaper introduced Odhani, a section fully dedicated to stories that cater to its female readers. “That was an important decision to make. What we can give back to our readers, across demographics, is a question we must revisit from time to time,” he added, also urging readers to reciprocate by refraining from accessing and distributing unofficial PDF versions of the publication online. As for the path ahead, Latif assured us things are looking up both for print, and the Urdu language. “We will continue to be a lantern that enlightens all paths for readers. Which path they decide to walk, we believe, is a call they have always been wise enough to take.”

Brick by brick

Deepak Vishwakarma; (right) An eco brick pathway built by the foundation in Navi Mumbai

You don’t exactly have to be a handyman to help Navi Mumbai-based Create Together Foundation build new benches in Kalamboli this summer. With eco bricks — plastic bottles up-cycled by filling them with sand, paper shavings or old clothes — the foundation is hoping to build 100 benches in public spaces in the Khidukpada neighbourhood. “We built a standard-sized toilet in the area last year which is still standing tall. This is testament to the eco bricks’ viability as an alternative to traditional bricks,” shared founder Deepak Vishwakarma, who is urging Mumbaikars to contribute from their own homes. “A septuagenarian mid-day reader from Fort reached out to me after a March 2024 report in this newspaper, and she has been sending us eco bricks every month. I’m hoping more Mumbaikars join us this time,” the founder revealed. We have our fingers crossed. Those keen to contribute can call 8898477016.

Goan flair at BCCI awards

The Goa-based band at a previous performance

Whether it’s a World Cup-winning six, or a glitzy awards function, cricketers are always celebrated in Mumbai. Hailing from Goa, A-26, an international multi-genre cover band, couldn’t agree more. Some members are cricket fans, and naturally, they were elated at the chance to perform at last weekend’s annual BCCI Naman Awards 2025 that were held at a venue in Colaba. They performed covers of popular Bollywood tracks, along with retro and classic rock music. They also had singalong moments with the stars that made up the audience for the award ceremony. “We played for the stars of Indian cricket, both male and female,” shared Melroy Saldanha, band manager. The band was in the city for two events, and loved the vibe here. “The energy here is like a double espresso — it keeps us on our toes,” Saldanha signed off.

Sundarbans to the USA

Choiti Ghosh in performance with her miniature clay dolls

Last week was an exciting one for artiste and theatremaker Choiti Ghosh. It marked the USA premiere of her long-running performance, Maati Katha. “We opened at the Chicago International Puppet Theatre Festival, and will follow it up with a performance at the South Asia Institute at Columbia University on February 5,” Ghosh said. Based on folk tales and lives of the residents of the Sundarban forests, the performance utilises folk puppet forms to share stories and incidents from the region. “Since our performances in Mumbai and later Bengaluru last year, we work-shopped, and added new ideas to the performance,” the artiste shared. With the tour wrapping up in America, the team is expected to return to India later this week. “We are in talks to take the new edition on tour. We might have a

show in Mumbai soon,” she revealed.

Greening starts at home

Asif Khan

The Bombay Natural History Society’s new month-long Rediscover Nature initiative has made becoming an eco-warrior simpler than ever. While the first week-long initiative ‘What I see from my window’ is urging citizens to pause and observe their surroundings, the following tasks will focus on creating art inspired by nature and sharing ideas for a greener Mumbai. “These simple tasks that can spark a far-reaching change,” shared BNHS head of programmes Asif Khan. For more details, log on to @bombaynaturalhistorysociety on Instagram.