Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

Pic/Anurag Ahire

Effort 101

A young boy puts in his best for the long jump at the Quintessential Intra-School Sports Competition at the Jamnabai Narsee School Ground in Juhu.

Sundays for the future



Volunteers guide a child at Carter Road promenade

If you spotted a few busy kids being put through their paces on Carter Road promenade last Sunday, don’t take it hard. As part of the Passport To Future Project, the social initiatives of Navjyot Foundation by Jyoti Kalle and Association of Social Beyond Boundaries (ASBB) Trust, over 100 volunteers are spending their Sundays trying to help 35 children from municipal schools across the city with their education. “We have now bifurcated into two groups of students, from junior to 12th grade. We also conduct parent-teacher meetings once every month, and inform them about the progress the children are making. These Sundays are a chance to encourage more people to step up and help,” Sankit Mehta, trustee, ASBB Trust told us.

Time travel, courtesy Jantar Mantar



Bhombale’s creation at the venue (right) the artist works on the installation

Punctured tires might be of no use to most people. But artist Bhushan Bhombale is turning them into works of art with his latest installation at the ongoing India Art Fair in New Delhi. The Bandra-based artist’s work, titled Fragments of an Astronomer’s Mind, is supported by the Strangers House Gallery, and is inspired by the artist’s recent visit to the Jantar Mantar observatory in New Delhi. “I was inspired by the idea that Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II invented these mechanisms to map out the galaxy, as well as time across continents when India was still fraught in many divisions. In some ways, the instruments are a medium to break the social disconnect,” he shared. Describing the installation as crafted from brass and discarded cycle tubes, Bhombale revealed, “My father owned a tire puncture shop in Bhusaval. One of my early memories was of working on such material after school. The contrast between these materials, often discarded, and their potential of being shaped into something connected to the stars was a journey I wanted to explore. It is a manifestation of our fantasies that depend on time to come true,” he said.

Creating art on campus



Mohammed Arif Shaikh heats the lac bangles during an exhibition

Mohammed Arif Shaikh, a traditional Rajasthani artisan, has been a regular at St Xavier’s (Autonomous) College’s Vividha, a cultural fest comprising workshops, games, talks and more, for the past seven years. The city-based artisan has been invited annually by Dr Anita Rane Kothare, head of the Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology department. Passionate about sharing his craft, he demonstrated the intricate process of lac bangle making, heating the material on-site and shaping it into vibrant designs. “For the college fest, I offer these bangles at a much lower price — between R100 and R50 — so they are more affordable for the students,” he shared. “I prepare the materials at home and then, customise them according to what people prefer.” Shaikh was at the college for the entire duration of the two-day festival earlier this week. “I stayed till late on the second day because the children were so enthusiastic and insistent,” he concluded.

A sneakerhead walks into a bar



A rendered view of the sneaker collection beside the bar at the space

The latest addition to Andheri’s nightlife hotspot Lokhandwala is kicking off a novel concept that might give our sneakerhead readers happy feet. KICO, titled as a ‘sneaker-cocktail bar’, aims to keep patrons’ spirits high while enthusiasts browse through a curated sneaker collection.



Interiors of the new Andheri outlet

Co-founder Gurmeet Arora gave this diarist a peek into the menu that features inspired cocktails such as The Moon Walk, a cold brew-infused homage to the popular Nike Moon Shoe. “It’s a space for all sneaker enthusiasts, whether you’re a seasoned collector or just starting your journey,” Arora shared, adding that following the opening later this week, patrons can expect music gigs, sneaker auctions and other live events at the new space.

Pages to people



Readers converse during a previous session

Bandra-based Ekta Bhandari, co-founder of Read A Kitaab, will be bringing a full-fledged literature festival to RD National College, Bandra, on March 1 and 2. The event will take over the entire campus with panel discussions, author interactions, book exchanges, open mics, and more. “This festival will be a celebration of our journey — a space where people can come together to discover books and engage in meaningful conversations,” shared Bhandari.