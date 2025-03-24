Breaking News
Nagpur violence: 6 days after tensions in district curfew completely lifted
Ten years after murder, absconder held from Gujarat by crime branch
MSRTC suspends bus driver for watching cricket match while driving
BMC to begin nullah desilting from March 25 using AI, CCTV monitoring
Bank employee held for embezzling over Rs 2 crore; 5 colleagues absconding
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Diary Monday Dossier

Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

Updated on: 24 March,2025 08:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Team mid-day |

Top

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

Listen to this article
Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier
x
00:00

Waves of mythology


Actor Chandni Shrivastava portrays Lord Krishna during the performance of Karn, a show written and directed by Kulvindar Bakshish Singh at Nehru Centre Auditorium in Worli


City voice goes quiet


Farrokh Jijina. Pic courtesy/Sarosh Daruwala
Farrokh Jijina. Pic courtesy/Sarosh Daruwala

It was a sombre Navroze for many members of the Parsicommunity as news of the passing of Farrokh Jijina trickled in late on Friday. He was 65. “It was a sad moment. He was a loved man, and took a genuine interest in the community, and the city of Mumbai,” shared Jehangir Patel (inset), editor of Parsiana, the community periodical that Jijina contributed for over a decade.

A heritage expert, Jijina also worked last at a private heritage company, lending his knowledge. “Though he was a CA, Farrokh was well-rounded and knew the city’s history well. In fact, his excellent grasp of Gujarati was impressive. He could fit in with anyone,” Patel revealed.

Thoughts on March

A moment from a previous reading session. Pic courtesy/Collective Mumbai
A moment from a previous reading session. Pic courtesy/Collective Mumbai

Last weekend, Collective Mumbai and Ambedkar Reading Circle hosted the young learners of Mumbai for a reading circle session at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar. With discussions on the Mahad Satyagraha by BR Ambedkar, the Paris Commune of 1871 and other socio-political movements, the session had Dalit activist Subodh More in attendance. “We usually host these reading sessions and discussion circles with students from various colleges of the city. The idea is to initiate political and cultural conversations and engage with people from diverse communities. The month of March is historically important for many reasons. We discussed the social relevance of the Mahad Satyagraha, the Meerut Conspiracy Case 
as well as their role in shaping a progressive society,” Adarsh Priyadarshi, member of Collective Mumbai, shared with this diarist.

Women jam it up in Andheri

A moment from a previous reading session. Pic courtesy/Collective Mumbai
A moment from a previous reading session. Pic courtesy/Collective Mumbai

Though Andheri is infamous for its jammed roads, Saturday night saw a jam of a different kind. The Roland Artist Centre saw two female artiste-led communities — Women of Music India and Women Who Drum — come together for a collaborative music session. “While we have often hosted individual sessions, this is the first time the two communities came together,” admitted Swarupa Ananth-Sawkar, founder, Women Who Drum. Following individual showcases by nearly 15 artistes, the groups also united for a collaborative jam session. “It was an organic coming together of performers to play something collective,” Ananth-Sawkar told this diarist. 

Subscribe and smile

Sports and culture enthusiasts of the city have a new platform to attend fun events. Uhtend, a recently launched subscription-based website by Andheri resident Anthony Stephen Mendes (inset) will provide a single subscription to various local events in the city. “I loved how people connected with each other when Pokémon Go was launched. It’s something I wanted to do with our website as well — a space where people can gather to do things they love or discuss the topics they’re passionate about. With rising cost of event tickets, platform fees and scalpers, a fixed price subscription is affordable as it is easy to maintain,” Mendes shared.

A multi-coloured surprise at this nature park

The caterpillar of the Common Mime or Papilio clytia. Pic courtesy/Niti Warkhandkar
The caterpillar of the Common Mime or Papilio clytia. Pic courtesy/Niti Warkhandkar

Mumbai welcomed a new winged guest recently, when naturalists at the Maharashtra Nature Park (MNP) in Dharavi spotted the caterpillar of the Common Mime butterfly for the first time. “I noticed the caterpillar while I was working on the field. Although the butterfly is common in the southern parts of the country, we saw its caterpillar in the city for the first time,” Yuvraj Patil, assistant programme officer at the Park informed this diarist.

Yuvraj Patil
Yuvraj Patil

The butterfly, which mimics the Blue Tiger butterfly usually feeds on plants of the cinnamon species. “Various host plants for different butterfly species were planted at Maharashtra Nature Park a few years ago. As a result, new species of butterflies have started appearing at the Park,” Sachin Rane, naturalist, told us.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Mumbai Diary Mumbai Diary update Mumbai Dossier Mumbai Dossier update mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK