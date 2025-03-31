The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

Head over heels

Showcasing his agility, a man performs a handstand on the Marine Drive Promenade at Nariman Point.

Scripting history

Van Lake inscription of Xerxes mentioning India as Hinduva (Sindh). Pic Courtesy/Anita Rane Kothare

There’s good news for those keen to learn rare scripts from the ancient times. Professor Anita Rane Kothare, head of department, Ancient Indian History (AIC), Culture and Archaeology at St Xaviers’ College informed us that in the college’s civilisation courses, they often teach about Sumerian, Akkadian and Assyrian civilisations and their move from pictograph to cuneiform scripts. “Last year, we introduced the study of cuneiform, Avesta, Persian and Brahmi as

part of the fourth semester for students in the post-graduate levels. Shailesh Kshirsagar conducts the classes,” she revealed, adding that come June, the AIC department will introduce the study of these scripts as a specific course.

Anita Rane Kothare

An equal canvas in California

Embracing the Legacy. Pic Courtesy/Rohini Bhadarge; (right) An untitled artwork by Manisha Chafe

The Silicon Valley will catch a glimpse of Mumbai-based Ambedkarite artists Rohini Bhadarge and Manisha Chafe’s evocative works at an upcoming conclave in Santa Clara on April 12. As part of the San Francisco Bay Area-based collective, The Handful’s celebration leading up to Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, their works will be displayed alongside panel discussions and talks by experts including activist Dr Suraj Yengde. “I will be unable to travel to present my works personally, but I am glad that my ideas will find new audiences across the world,” Bhadarge told us.

Rohini Bhadarge

Understanding self identity

Gurleen Arora (standing) interacts with participants. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

A drag performance is more than the external. “The idea was to use the information and craft to bring in a space where drag becomes a medium for expression,” Gurleen Arora aka Mermellian explained. Last week, they took on a masterclass at Gallery XXL. “Drag is a revolutionary form that is about going within. It is a gentle process, but can have intense responses,” they shared. With another workshop coming up in April, Arora promised to explore more ideas.

Rhythms on the Mumbai local

(Clockwise, fourth from left) DJ Jaiveer Singh, Mihir Chauhan and DJ Dhiraaj Doriwala in the Churchgate local. Pic Courtesy/YouTube

DJ Dhiraaj Doriwala turned the last down local from Borivli to Churchgate into a DJ booth for his latest music collaboration. Teaming up with New York-based DJs, Jaiveer Singh and Mihir Chauhan of Baalti, the trio set on a trip to play a set on the last local to Churchgate a few months ago. “We have been working on these sets, and plan to explore more genres. Baalti has a very desi and Punjabi sound that went pretty well. In fact, some people on the train approached us for selfies,” Doriwala shared. '

Marhaba, Mumbai

A view of the seating space at the new venue. Pic Courtesy/Zaatar W Zeit; (right) Sarfaraz Ahmed

Zaatar W Zeit, the F&B space from Lebanon in operation since 1999, made its foray into Mumbai at Pali Naka over the weekend. Located opposite Jai Hind Lunch Home, the Bandra address is a 20-seater QSR with a sun-roof.

The name, which means za’atar and olive oil in Arabic, is known for its zaa’tar manakeesh, hummus and crackers, famous chicken and zaa’tar and cheese wraps and brown baked falafel.

In the coming weeks, outlets will also open in Andheri and Goregaon’s NESCO cluster. Dished out by hospitality group Passion F&B, that gave the city, Trèsind

and Carnival, this QSR brand, which has its central kitchen in Andheri, will be helmed by chef Sarfaraz Ahmed.

“It’s all about the bread made from proofed dough with yeast. It is baked and consumed within seven hours to maintain freshness. Some of the key ingredients like spices are flown in from Lebanon,” says Ahmed.

In a corner table, the team is conducting a trial with Indian versions of some of the dishes. “We will first launch the standardised global menu. Over time, we will introduce few dishes that have Indian flavours. For example, we have crafted a seekh kebab wrap with labneh prepared from mint, like a chutney, and topped with salad and pickled Indian onions,” he informed this diarist.