Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

Pic/Atul Kamble

Two young flower-sellers walk down a footpath in Dadar’s Shivaji Park.

Sajid Wajid Shaikh at Zine Kya Hai; (right) zine-maker Himanshu S

Art does not always have to be scholarly. Sometimes, it is just fun. A workshop by Chemould/Shift hopes to do just that. Titled Zine Kya Hai? the event that started on Thursday will last till Saturday. Presented by Bombay Underground, the themes for the sessions range from politics, poetry and relationships to intimate secrets and photography. Sajid Wajid Shaikh and Pritam Arts will also conduct workshops. “The idea is to experiment with form and composition as participants create abstract collages with paper,” illustrator Sajid Wajid Shaikh told us. He added, “Zines are not a serious approach to making artworks; they are freedom-oriented and allow more liberty and less control.” The illustrator will also be part of the live screen printing session by Pritam Arts. “We will be exposing abstract forms onto screens, letting participants print various shapes on tote bags and paper to take back home,” Shaikh said.

Screen time for cinephiles

Attendees at a previous edition of MIFF. Pic courtesy/Facebook

With 102 documentaries, short films and animations in its bank, the 18th edition of Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) began yesterday on a high note. This year, MIFF received as many as 808 submissions from 30 countries, of which 102 films will be shown under the competition category. The films are competing for Golden Conch and Silver Conch awards. This diarist also learnt that Bangladesh has been chosen as the Country of Focus this time as it completes 50 years of Independence. To mark the feat, 11 critically acclaimed pieces including Hasina - A Daughter’s Tale will be screened at the festival. For film buffs who are listening, all screenings will take place at the Films Division complex.

Hindi hai!

In a glorious first, the International Booker Prize 2022 was awarded to a book originally written in the Indian language, Hindi. The honour went to Tomb of Sand (Penguin India) written by Geetanjali Shree and translated into English by Daisy Rockwell. It narrates a protest against the ruinous impact of conflicts between religions and communities on borders and boundaries. “Tomb of Sand is an elegy for the world we inhabit, a laughing elegy that retains hope in the face of impending doom. The Booker will take it to many more people than it would have reached otherwise…since the book got longlisted, much has been written about Hindi making it for the first time. It feels good to be the means of that happening but obliges me to emphasise that behind me and this book lies a flourishing tradition in Hindi and South Asian languages,” Shree said at the ceremony. Our congratulations to Shree and Rockwell.

A paw-some Saturday

The folks who put together The Book of Dog, a heartwarming ode about man’s best friend, are having a book discussion at The Welfare of Stray Dogs (WSD) kennel in Sewri today, 11 am onwards. Edited by Hemali Sodhi, this book has 45 original pieces contributed by writers including Ruskin Bond, Jerry Pinto, Ashwin Sanghi, Cyrus Broacha, Maneka Gandhi, Devdutt Patnaik, Shobhaa De, Fiona Fernandez and others. All the royalties of this book go to three animal welfare organisations including WSD. You can get your copy signed and pick cool WSD merchandise at the venue. The bonus is that you get to meet a few doggos, though they aren’t promising paw-tographs.