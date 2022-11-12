Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Sameer Markande

I stare, you pray

A man offers his salutations to the sun as a little monkey peers out at Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivali

Upskilling Gen Next



Students learn about communication during a walkthrough

Students at the Xaviers’ Institute of Communication (XIC) have been busy. The institute hosted the Ikshana festival that wraps up today, to familiarise students with standards and workings of the media industry. Father Conrad Pesso, director, XIC, said, “It is a movement for the media and communication industry that XIC is leading to ensure more professionals are created, and that they choose careers in this domain.”



Fr Conrad Pesso; Professor Sandra Rana

Over two days, students attended talks, participated in competitions and understood the challenges that may face them as professionals. Dean (finance and administration), Sandra K Rana added that the festival aims to be a platform to connect with people from diverse backgrounds and build a resource pool. “The deeper you dive, the more you learn,” she noted.

A talent for having fun

Works by 13-year-old Aadiv Mehta that will be showcased at the exhibition

Remember the happy hours you spent, splashing colours across large drawing books? Well, a group of talented kids will take over the Cymroza Art Gallery today to show off their skills on a larger canvas. The annual exhibition of the online gallery, Artezvous, titled Young At Art! will see kids from the ages of seven to 18 show off their talent on the eve of Children’s Day.



Bindal and Payal Shah

Bindal Shah of Artezvous said, “Our show is a testament to the brilliance and aptitude that children have in the field of the arts.” She added that it is a great way for these kids to bond and find inspiration and support among their peers. From doodles to Zen art influences, the little artists will showcase their work over the weekend at the Cumballa Hill gallery. Co-founder Payal Shah remarked,“The vision and respect the kids share gives us hope for a future filled with amazing creators.”

New nazariya



Staff members Akshara Bhagane and Bonny Vasavle at the cafe

When it opened doors in February, Bambai Nazariya served chai, coolers and bakes with a side of inclusivity, by working with and empowering a staff of transgender individuals. However, the café had to shut down for nearly three months. We’re happy to report that this empowering space is back at a new address in Lokhandwala Circle. “The earlier location wasn’t easy to find. It was isolated and guests and staff found it unsafe. The format remains the same with a few menu additions,” shared founder Diego Miranda.

Mumbai hop for Shillong choir



The Shillong Chamber Choir in performance

A little birdie told this diarist that the famed Shillong Chamber Choir was in the city on Thursday. When we reached out to them, lead vocalist William Richmond Basaiawmoit confirmed that the choir will be departing today after a short visit. This is their first stopover in Mumbai after their long Scotland-UK-Europe tour. Basaiawmoit said, “We have an album coming out, and have been busy meeting people for that, among other things.” The singer said the choir also spent time with friends over dinner enjoying the city’s hospitality.

Go local about nature



An illustration from the translated guidebook. Pic Courtesy/Nature Conservation Foundation

It is easy to forget that the true task of conserving nature requires the participation of the common man as much as that of the scientists. When Professor Vinayak Patil (inset), of the DBSKKV College of Forestry, Dapoli, came upon the Handbook for Nature Guides by naturalists Payal Mehta and Harsha Jayaramaiah, he sought to translate it for the benefit of those who could not read English. “It is an excellent resource with simple text. It lines out several key aspects of nature tourism and emphasises the critical role of nature guides. The book is also packed with intuitive illustrations that beautifully aid the understanding of concepts,” Patil added. Maharashtra’s forest department has already procured the translated version as a guidebook for its guides in remote areas.

