Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Ashish Raje

Morning dose of endorphin

A Mumbaikar starts her day on a good note with exercise at Bandstand

Breaking bread in Bandra

Suchali’s Artisan Bakehouse recently opened its first brick-and-mortar store in the city at New Kantwadi Road in Bandra West. Previously, the platform served Mumbaikars through an online portal and stocked up city-based cafés with their baked goods.

Delhi-based founders Suchali Jain (inset, left) and Mitali Singh (inset, right) shared with this diarist, “We received immense love for our baked products from the people of Mumbai over the past few months and that motivated us to open an exclusive Suchali’s Cafe.”

Art speaks a thousand words

Mumbai’s graffiti artist Zake recently designed an installation piece for G5A Foundation’s culture and art festival, Should Art. The artwork reminds you of spare sightings across the city. Zake shared with this diarist, “The conversation began around neighbourhood and citizenry — concepts that define the space and happen to seep into the framework of the festival, too.



Graffiti artist Zake in the process of designing the installation at the just concluded Should Art festival at G5A warehouse

While ticking off these pointers, I wanted to express what I feed off Mumbai’s streets, and tell viewers more than a story. The installation will make them sit inside a time capsule and watch the streets closely. My work is inspired by street-style energy and assumes a new meaning when it becomes a part of the walls.”

Singapore calling

Digital creator and comedian Bhuvan Bam will represent India at the prestigious Singapore Media Festival 2022 CreatorWorld. The social mediate whose comedy channel, BB Ki Vines on YouTube, has nearly 25.6 million subscribers, is the lone Indian to receive an invite for the event. “It’s an honour to represent my country. This platform is crucial for discussing and bringing forth the conversation on how there has been a paradigm shift in content-creation, and how the economics of content — along with its makers — have evolved, and is evolving, over time,” he shared with this diarist.

Wait a little longer, Mumbaikars!

City diners and food enthusiasts were looking forward to ending the year with Indian Accent’s — the country’s most awarded ethical fine dine restaurant — opening in Mumbai. The Delhi-based outpost which has held on to the first position among Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, boasts an inventive menu curated by chef Manish Mehrotra (inset). We were eager to scan through a similar menu — with a few surprises — in the city, too. But we will need to wait until March 2023, shared Dhwaneil Desai, the general manager of its Mumbai wing. Rohit Khattar, chairman, EHV International, confirmed the outlet’s launch next year. “A lot has been going on. The delay is due to logistical issues. We are hoping that Mumbaikars embrace our food and flavours warmly,” Desai told us.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal