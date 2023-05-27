The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

Yeh dil maange mor

A peahen sips on water from a security personnel at Raj Bhavan in Malabar Hill

K-pop idol in the making



Bootcamp winner Tanishka Sikarwar with K-pop idol and mentor Aoora

Giving a unique spin to the K-pop mania in this country, a K-pop mentorship bootcamp that offered aspirants a 360-degree approach to training on the lines of what the real stars experience, recently concluded in Andheri. And after the three-day workshop, Tanishka Sikarwar, 21, was announced as the winner. As previously mentioned in this newspaper, the victor will get a chance to perform alongside bootcamp mentor and K-pop idol Aoora, at his next concert. “I was not expecting to win at all,” Sikarwar exclaimed over the phone. She sang Mamaboo MoonByul’s version of Refuge for the showcase because its empowering lyrics matched her vibe. “I practise dancing and singing every day for over eight hours. The mentors helped me sharpen my skills by throwing light on the tiniest details that make a K-pop idol.” A third K-pop idol from India? Only time will tell.

Birds of a feather



Fire-tailed sunbird is found in North India. Pic courtesy/Asif N Khan

A seminar held yesterday at Hornbill House by Asif Khan, programme officer, Bombay Natural History Society traced the biogeography of the birds in India. “Similar to political geography, biogeography talks about the division of animal and bird species across a limited region. We focused on the Indian Subcontinent and the diverse species found across the region,” Khan shared with this diarist. He added that such events help spread the message of conservation by imparting crucial knowledge about rare species.

Celebrating his grandmother’s legacy

Ismat Chughtai once mentioned in a 1972 interview how her writing is simple and not at all literary. Today, with the repository of work that she has left behind, she is hailed as an important literary figure in Indian history. A pioneering liberal feminist, humanist, novelist and filmmaker, Chughtai continues to inspire, more than three decades after her demise.

And honouring her legacy, Ashish Sawhny (below), her grandson, instituted the Ismat Chughtai Award for Best Indian Woman Filmmaker at the upcoming Kashish Mumbai International Queer Film Festival. “It was my grandmother, who gave me wings to fly, and to own who I am. In honour of her spirit, we hope this award promotes diversity and represents the work of women in this field. I am looking forward to the nominees,” Sawhny said. On how his association with the film festival came to be, the filmmaker replied, “It goes back to the first festival. Over the years, I have screened many of my queer documentaries and attended and been a part of thought-provoking panels. I have been an ally in the best way I could.”

Do the doodle



A doodle session by Singh held in Mumbai earlier this week

It’s a good weekend for all those who got pulled out of class by their teachers for doodling in their notebooks. Self-taught muralist and doodle artist Mamta Singh’s (inset) pan-India Doodle Art Workshop tour has made a stop in the city. And if you’ve repressed the artist in you as a child because “Isse bhi koi career banta hai?” you must check out this workshop by LLB Singh.

“Information to learn doodling is scattered. I wanted to bring whatever I have learnt over eight years to this one workshop. It will save others the trouble of spending time collecting the knowledge required to kick-start their careers,” she shares. With six forms of doodling covered in her three-hour workshop, the first one is today in Powai and second session is tomorrow in Andheri. “Many working women and homemakers have signed up for it. Although most want to make a career out of it, for some it’s either a hobby or simply therapeutic.” Interested folk can check out @doodleartworkshop for more details.