Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Bow at first sight

A young man shares a moment with a stray dog at Dadar beach

It rained style in Abu Dhabi



Nikhil and Shantanu Mehra walk the ramp

The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit at Abu Dhabi was given a desi touch by couturiers and designers Shantanu and Nikhil Mehra who debuted their latest collection, Indra, at the summit on December 6. “The collection was an ode to the rain god of Indian mythology,” shared Shantanu.



A model walks in an outfit from the Indra collection

Describing the style as symbolic of the rain’s vitality in the midst of a climate crisis, Nikhil said, “The fabric we used helped us bring the story behind our collection to life. We have used slow-weaved handmade looms such as cotton silk and cotton matka fabrics, hand-crafted in Benares and across South India. The earthy colour scheme depicts the severity of drought while the refurbished metallic details symbolise the effects of this environmental force.” The duo remarked, “It’s imperative to infuse these creations with a commitment to environmental and social responsibility.”

Never too old for masti



A few seniors play at the centre

A new initiative by a city-based elder care organisation has senior citizens across the city calling their friends out to play. Dignity Foundation inaugurated their newest Chai Masti Centre in Mahim last week. The community for the elderly hosts activities such as wellness sessions, talent shows, and karaoke parties, among other events. “Senior citizens often get sucked into a spiral of loneliness because there are no avenues for them to go out and have fun. We provide them with a platform to not only make new connections but to also rekindle their passions,” Mohit Gawde, a representative of the foundation told this diarist.

Small steps, great heights



Om Desai at Everest base camp

Even as this diarist battles against the will to take a lift to avoid the stairs, two 13-year-olds from Mumbai have just returned from a trip to Mount Everest base camp. Vile Parle-resident Om Desai and Andheri-based Dhwani Thakkar were part of a 13-member group that made it to the foot of the iconic peak late in October. It was their first such trip, the duo remarked.



Dhwani Thakkar

“My father is an avid trekker, and he started me on this habit. I had been on a shorter trek in Uttarakhand earlier too,” shared Desai. For Thakkar, this was the first time she had been on such a campaign. This was not without challenges though. While Desai struggled through altitude sickness on the third day of the trek, Thakkar recalled having to battle the cold. “During the trek to Kala Patthar mountain, the temperature dropped to negative in the Celsius. That was really difficult.” When we asked if they would do an encore, they replied resoundingly, “Yes, of course, we will.”

Let the light shine bright



Sudha Varghese and CJI DY Chandrachud. File Pic

The 45th Jamnalal Bajaj awards were held on Friday at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Colaba, with Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud as chief guest and Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi in attendance. “Through these awards, we honour individuals at the grassroots level, who are passionately involved in constructive work programmes and community development work aligned with Gandhian principles,” noted Shekhar Bajaj (inset), chairman of the Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation.

Among the winners were couple, Dr Regi George and Dr Lalitha Regi, trustees of Tribal Health Initiative; Dr Ramalakshmi Datta, joint director of Vivekananda Institute of Biotechnology; Raha Naba Kumar, director of Gandhi Ashram Trust; and Padma Shri Sudha Varghese, who shared, “It [the award] serves as a powerful affirmation of the enduring impact of grassroots efforts for social justice. The funds will be instrumental in amplifying our cause, enabling us to extend the reach of education, empowerment and self-reliance initiatives. Together, we envision a future where the Musahar community experiences acceptance, oneness and dignity, transcending the boundaries of caste.”