Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

A topsy-turvy world

A man performs a somersault as part of a parkour stunt at the Tata Garden near Cross Maidan in Churchgate.

A tasty, healthy response

The image of Bunshah on the wrapper. Pic Courtesy/officialparleg; (right) Zervaan J Bunshah

In a G for Genius-type of response to city-based influencer Zervaan J Bunshah’s question of how one would address the owner of Parle (Parle sir, Mr Parle or Parle G), the 94-year-old food processing company posted a picture that replaced the iconic girl who has become the face of their biscuit with Bunshah’s. “I was sceptical about how the brand would react. To my amusement, they were all in for this funny banter, and engaged with my video,” Bunshah (inset) told this diarist. He added, “Having my face instead of the girl for their social media post has become a lifetime memory.”

A sweet goodbye to Sun-Kyun

Unnati Thakkar; The audience at a previous meet; Lee Sun-Kyun. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Following South Korean actor and the lead of the Academy Award-winning film Parasite, Lee Sun-Kyun’s untimely death by suicide on Wednesday, The Bombay Movie Club announced that it will gather for a free-for-all screening of one of his lesser-known films on January 7 in Santacruz. “I was introduced to his work through the K-drama My Mister [2018]. His work in the show reflects what an impeccable actor he was. It was only recently when I was going through his filmography that I learnt that he also played the role of Park Dong-ik, the Park family father in the Academy Award-winning film, Parasite [2019],” Unnati Thakkar, programming director, told us. The evening will witness a screening of Oki’s Movie (2010) directed by Hong Sang-Soo. “Sun-Kyun was a prominent face in the industry and people often talk about his popular K-dramas and movies. I noticed that this movie [Oki’s Movie] doesn’t make it to most conversations. Hence, we want to screen it to introduce this hidden gem of sorts to our visitors,” she added. Those interested in details about the event can log on to @thebombaymovieclub.

His-story written at 99

Harankhede with the rat snake on the TISS campus

Most of us would not look forward to come anywhere near a snake, let alone before New Year’s Eve, but Vikrant Harankhede doesn’t think so. The reptile rescuer and member of Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ Animal Care Club shared, “Most recently, I caught a rat snake near the dining room on campus. Usually, I catch them and relocate them close by because they are integral to the ecosystem, and help in keeping rats away.” The catch and rescue also makes it 99 for the year for Harankhede. “I hope to find one more so that it makes a complete century this year,” he laughed. The Masters’ student also noted, “People need to understand that there are many species that are key to the urban ecosystem, and I try to explain it to them every time I step out on such ventures.”

A flourishing second innings

Members practice at a ground; (right) Ashik Mehta

At a time when youngsters in their 30s are starting to give up on sport, a small club in Ghatkopar will celebrate the seniors on its roster. The Uptown Club has been holding sessions for its members, including several in their sixties and seventies for the last decade. Come January 13, the club is taking them to the cool climes of Lonavala for a friendly cricket tournament. “Since the inception, I have witnessed an incredible journey that has grown into a family of 100 people. This is a celebration of 10 years, and is not only about the game but also about friendship,” said organiser Ashik Mehta.

How to make an imprint

Panelist and artist Saad Ghosn (left) at the meet; (right) Rajesh Pullarwar

Does art have a role beyond being beautiful? The sixth edition of Printeract — a platform for interaction between printmakers — held by the International Print Exchange Program (IPEP) and the Dot Line Space Art Foundation, saw such discussions and debates between various artists on Thursday. “Over the last 10 years, we have done close to 100 shows. This was our first edition in Mumbai, in physical form,” said founder and director Rajesh Pullarwar. He added, “As a medium with a strong reach to the masses, we hope to take this form to its next step and our events are aimed towards that.”