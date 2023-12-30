Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC blindly increases property tax by 15-20 per cent
Maharashtra: NH48 repair work stopped till January 2
Most glass-coated manjas manufactured in Maharashtra and Gujarat
Mumbai: Wash 1,000 km of roads daily come what may, civic chief tells officials
Mumbai: Chemical shortage disrupts fogging activities in city
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Diary Saturday Dossier

Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

Updated on: 30 December,2023 06:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Team mid-day |

Top

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article
Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier
x
00:00

A topsy-turvy world 


A man performs a somersault as part of a parkour stunt at the Tata Garden near Cross Maidan in Churchgate.


A tasty, healthy response


The image of Bunshah on the wrapper. Pic Courtesy/officialparleg; (right) Zervaan J BunshahThe image of Bunshah on the wrapper. Pic Courtesy/officialparleg; (right) Zervaan J Bunshah

In a G for Genius-type of response to city-based influencer Zervaan J Bunshah’s question of how one would address the owner of Parle (Parle sir, Mr Parle or Parle G), the 94-year-old food processing company posted a picture that replaced the iconic girl who has become the face of their biscuit with Bunshah’s. “I was sceptical about how the brand would react. To my amusement, they were all in for this funny banter, and engaged with my video,” Bunshah (inset) told this diarist. He added, “Having my face instead of the girl for their social media post has become a lifetime memory.”

A sweet goodbye to Sun-Kyun 

Unnati Thakkar; The audience at a previous meet; Lee Sun-Kyun. Pic Courtesy/InstagramUnnati Thakkar; The audience at a previous meet;  Lee Sun-Kyun. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Following South Korean actor and the lead of the Academy Award-winning film Parasite, Lee Sun-Kyun’s untimely death by suicide on Wednesday, The Bombay Movie Club announced that it will gather for a free-for-all screening of one of his lesser-known films on January 7 in Santacruz. “I was introduced to his work through the K-drama My Mister [2018]. His work in the show reflects what an impeccable actor he was. It was only recently when I was going through his filmography that I learnt that he also played the role of Park Dong-ik, the Park family father in the Academy Award-winning film, Parasite [2019],” Unnati Thakkar, programming director, told us. The evening will witness a screening of Oki’s Movie (2010) directed by Hong Sang-Soo. “Sun-Kyun was a prominent face in the industry and people often talk about his popular K-dramas and movies. I noticed that this movie [Oki’s Movie] doesn’t make it to most conversations. Hence, we want to screen it to introduce this hidden gem of sorts to our visitors,” she added. Those interested in details about the event can log on to @thebombaymovieclub. 

His-story written at 99

Harankhede with the rat snake on the TISS campusHarankhede with the rat snake on the TISS campus

Most of us would not look forward to come anywhere near a snake, let alone before New Year’s Eve, but Vikrant Harankhede doesn’t think so. The reptile rescuer and member of Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ Animal Care Club shared, “Most recently, I caught a rat snake near the dining room on campus. Usually, I catch them and relocate them close by because they are integral to the ecosystem, and help in keeping rats away.” The catch and rescue also makes it 99 for the year for Harankhede. “I hope to find one more so that it makes a complete century this year,” he laughed. The Masters’ student also noted, “People need to understand that there are many species that are key to the urban ecosystem, and I try to explain it to them every time I step out on such ventures.” 

A flourishing second innings

Members practice at a ground; (right) Ashik MehtaMembers practice at a ground; (right) Ashik Mehta

At a time when youngsters in their 30s are starting to give up on sport, a small club in Ghatkopar will celebrate the seniors on its roster. The Uptown Club has been holding sessions for its members, including several in their sixties and seventies for the last decade. Come January 13, the club is taking them to the cool climes of Lonavala for a friendly cricket tournament. “Since the inception, I have witnessed an incredible journey that has grown into a family of 100 people. This is a celebration of 10 years, and is not only about the game but also about friendship,” said organiser Ashik Mehta.   

How to make an imprint

Panelist and artist Saad Ghosn (left) at the meet; (right) Rajesh Pullarwar Panelist and artist Saad Ghosn (left) at the meet; (right) Rajesh Pullarwar 

Does art have a role beyond being beautiful? The sixth edition of Printeract — a platform for interaction between printmakers — held by the International Print Exchange Program (IPEP) and the Dot Line Space Art Foundation, saw such discussions and debates between various artists on Thursday. “Over the last 10 years, we have done close to 100 shows. This was our first edition in Mumbai, in physical form,” said founder and director Rajesh Pullarwar. He added, “As a medium with a strong reach to the masses, we hope to take this form to its next step and our events are aimed towards that.”  

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news churchgate maharashtra news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK