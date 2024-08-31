The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Ashish Raje

Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

Mixed signals

Women dressed in bright attire prepare to negotiate the high-speed traffic on Marine Drive.

Sounds like an excellent idea



Alpesh Moharir (left) and Aniket Gundewar in the music video. PIC COURTESY/YOUTUBE

Andheri-based DJ and entrepreneur Clyde DeSouza (below) is building a whole new world for classical music. Synaphonic Vol 1, DeSouza’s latest collaborative EP with classical musicians Aniket Gundewar and Alpesh Moharir, is set in a VR-enabled fantasy environment. While the visual treat is best experienced through a VR headset, DeSouza informed this diarist that the auditory experience, available online, has its own share of surprises. “The audio is recorded in spatial format. It puts the listener in the middle of the concert, with the sounds from the tabla, guitar and tanpura surrounding them from all sides. We are also releasing a cassette of the EP for lovers of the vintage sound,” he explained. To test the experience on your device, head to distrokid.com/hyperfollow/dirrogate.

Let’s chat, people!



Surbhi Dhoot (right) at a previous event

Surbhi Dhoot, a city poet who creates impromptu poetry by weaving together stories that are shared with her in casual conversations, will be looking for inspiration at Fictionary, the new Bandra bookstore, today. The poet will engage in organic conversations with visitors on the bookstore’s opening day, asking them about their day, and their hobbies and interests. Later, she will craft these moments into personalised poetry. “I am looking forward to spending time with bibliophiles,” she signed off.

Walking the talk in Bandra



Students watch a presentation at Fr Conceicao Rodrigues College of Engineering. PIC COURTESY/INSTAGRAM

After documenting the walkability of the lanes of Mumbai for over five years, The Walking Project is now turning to the city’s young bright minds for a helping hand. At an inaugural session yesterday at Fr Conceicao Rodrigues College of Engineering in Bandra West, programme manager Vedant Mhatre (inset) introduced students to the research efforts undertaken by the group and its importance in shaping the city’s policies in the long run. “We briefed the group of nearly 25 students about how to conduct a walk, what markers of walkability one should look for, and how to make sense of the data. Its students will soon prepare their reports of their area of choice,” shared Mhatre, who believes it’s a win-win for everyone involved. “It will be a fresh change from the theoretical studies for the students and for us, the data will add to existing knowledge.” Schools and colleges can reach out to @walkingprojectindia for collaborations and queries.

Korean stage for city theatrewallah



A moment from the rehearsals of the play in Incheon, South Korea

Omkar Bhatkar’s (inset) play Raindrops on My Window has been selected for the World Asia Playwrights Festival in South Korea. “It is an honour to be one of the five plays selected this year,” he told the diarist. The play will be performed in Incheon for a local audience with a Korean cast, followed by a Q&A session with the help of a translator. The play’s main motive is to introduce international plays and stories, and emphasise the writing process. “It is a learning experience to interact with other theatre makers, and understanding the process of performance creation in different countries. It is fascinating that there is so much to learn from,” he shared. Bhatkar has been intrigued by South Korean culture, and their process of creating art. “I am looking forward to watching the play unfold tomorrow,” he concluded.

Parisian love for Marol café



Patrons at the café’s Marol venue that is staffed by previously homeless individuals

Marol-based Bombay to Barcelona Library and Café was in for a Parisian surprise yesterday when the French organisation, Back to School for the Planet, rewarded the organisation with a grant to support its operations. “I was in France last year when I visited them to share our café’s journey towards eradicating homelessness through employment. I’m glad they were inspired by the resilience and decided to help us,” shared founder Amin Sheikh (below).

For Sheikh, not having a place to call home is a familiar feeling. “I grew up in an orphanage, and later, on the streets, where I experienced a few dangerous encounters. The moment I received the grant, I knew where the money was going. We are in the process of acquiring five apartments for our staffers through a housing scheme in Vasai. The installments make up a large chunk of our expenses. The funds will allow us to take a breather,” he revealed.