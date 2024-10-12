The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier x 00:00

Services never stop...

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the sudden thunderstorm in the city, a dabbawala goes about his routine outside Bandra railway station.

Consul jam



Sachar (left) with Paul Murphy, Australian Consul General in Mumbai. pic Courtesy/Instagram

While the upcoming Border-Gavaskar trophy next month might see Indian and Australian cricket fans clash, Raghav Sachar is doing his best to keep things amicable. The musician recently jammed with the Australian Consul General in Mumbai, Paul Murphy, on a mash-up of the songs, Down Under and the Kishore Kumar classic, Mere Mehboob. “I am an alumni of Monash University in Melbourne, and met him during a visit in August. He mentioned that he played the guitar, and we started talking.” When the musician fronted the idea for a collaboration, the consul general accepted. Sachar then sent across the notes for Mere Mehboob for him, while taking on the Down Under part himself. “He [the Consul General] is a very amiable person, and talented. Though he won’t admit it, he played beautifully,” the musician revealed.

Garba for all

Ganatra and a differently-abled individual play garba. pic Courtesy/Instagram

City-based para-athlete Neetu Mehta joined a group of differently-abled individuals in a special dandiya and garba night at Kamala Mills, Lower Parel. Over 25 individuals with locomotor disability, 20 visually-challenged individuals and members from sex worker and transgender communities participated in the garba night. “My idea behind this event was that anything we can do with our legs can be done with our heart and will power,” activist and organiser (below) Khushi Ganatra told this diarist.

“I wanted to create an inclusive event which is why we didn’t close this event for the general public which would have been the opposite of creating an inclusive environment. For me, inclusivity means blending different communities into a large community, without breaking it into separate factions,” she added. Next week, Ganatra will also host an exhibition of assistive devices for people with disability at KJ Somaiya College of Physiotherapy, Sion.

Saturn spectacle



A view of Saturn during the occultation. Pic Courtesy/Skytonight

On the night of October 14, sky-watchers in India can witness a celestial event where the Moon will come between Earth and Saturn. “This occultation is like a lunar eclipse, but with Saturn instead of the Sun,” explained Arvind Paranjpye, Director of Nehru Planetarium.

The spectacle begins around 11.30 pm, with Saturn slowly disappearing behind the Moon and reappearing an hour later. “It’s visible to the naked eye, but a pair of binoculars will make it truly breathtaking,” he suggested. Though not rare, such events occur every 18 years.

Mapping Mumbai



A map from 1668, showing one of the early fortifications of the East India Company

History came alive at Bombay Maps, a talk organised by Indus International Organisation, led by art history enthusiast, and map collector Mrinal Kapadia. “My passion for art imagery and knowledge of Bombay’s history inspired my collection of maps,” he explained. The session featured four maps from Kapadia’s collection, and focused on decoding the macro history and development of the city overtime by comparing maps.

“Using Shakespeare’s concept of Prospero’s Isle as a running theme, I explained how the landmass of Bombay was interpreted differently across various maps,” he shared. “It was wonderful to engage with such an appreciative audience, I would like to expand my collection and eventually display it in a permanent public space.” Kapadia told us.

When pets visit the pujo



Pets enjoy the atmosphere at the Durga pandal in Andheri

This year, two prominent Durga Puja pandals in Mumbai are celebrating the bond between humans and animals by welcoming pets. Parthapratim Chatterjee from the Mahakali Sorbajanin Durgautsav Seva Samiti (Trust), Andheri, shared, “We’ve facilitated an enclosure for pets to visit the pandal as part of our theme of celebrating nature.” They are also distributing free bird feeders in collaboration with Mission Green Mumbai. Naba Kumar Das from Notunpalli Sarbojonin Durga Puja in Bandra, explained, “We believe that celebrations should be inclusive, so we welcome our furry friends,” highlighting how the pandal reflects Durga Maa’s protection of both humans and animals.