Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

Pic/Ashish Raje

Pick your pace

A man pushes his companion seated on a handcart through the traffic near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus while.

Tourists in Juhu chase the thrill of high-speed jet skiing on a sunny afternoon. Pic/Satej Shinde

Well played, Coldplay



The British rock band will play sold-out shows in Mumbai on January 18, 19 and 21, followed by two shows in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26

British pop-rock band Coldplay has arrived in the city for its much awaited performance this weekend, and with the recent announcement of its Ahmedabad concert being live-streamed on an OTT platform, a flurry of reactions have poured out from the band’s fans. “I’ve been listening to Coldplay for eight years now, and have been a big fan of their music ever since.



Chris Martin arrives in Mumbai. PICS COURTESY/INSTAGRAM

I was actually looking forward to securing a ticket for their concert in India but couldn’t get one,” Abhishek Dhotre (below), photographer and a young fan of the band, told this diarist. In September last year, fans in India had to strain every nerve to secure a ticket for the band’s performance.

“The experience was extremely sad because people managed to get lucky with their ticket bookings and then sold them for exorbitant mark-ups online. India has a newly emerging concert culture, and we are still adapting to having big bands come to our country, but this was unforeseen. The issue could have been handled well. It’s a tad bittersweet to be missing out on it,” Dhotre concluded.

Ninety-one, and running



Govind Bhatiya will participate in the 4.2-km run tomorrow

Age is just a number for 91-year-old Sion resident Govind Bhatiya who is all set to chase an adrenaline rush at the Tata Mumbai Marathon tomorrow. Over a call, the nonagenarian who retired as an executive engineer with the BMC in 1993, revealed his simple fitness routine leading up to the 4.2-km run: “I rise with the sun, and meditate for an hour, followed by a one km walk to set the tone for the day. I keep a close watch on my diet. When I find the time, I listen to music and write some poetry. This routine has served me well for years. If you stick to a daily routine with discipline, things become easier.” Leading up to the annual marathon, Arun Nanda, founder of the Adhata Trust, the official partner for the senior citizens’ category of the run, revealed that nearly 1900 runners above the age of 60 years will join the marathon this year. “When people discuss wellness of senior citizens, it must include mental, social and physical health. Tomorrow, the city will be reminded that real strength lies in the mind,” Nanda shared.

A tale of two skates



A member of the Gwalior Sickness Centre in action

There will be tricks galore at the Carter Road Skatepark this weekend, courtesy of our daring neighbours from Madhya Pradesh. The Giveaway Skate Jam will witness four skateboarders from the Gwalior Sickness Centre (GSC) skateboarding community go head to head with Mumbai’s skateboarders to win prizes and new gear. “A few skaters from Mumbai were in Chambal last year for a skating convention. We instantly bonded over the shared love for the sport. Heading to Mumbai is a full-circle moment in that sense,” said Angad Singh, founder, GSC.

Found in translation



Amin Sheikh (in black) interacts with students in Rome

Amin Sheikh’s ongoing journey with his café Bombay to Barcelona in Marol has made a pit-stop in Italy. The founder of the popular café run by underprivileged children visited the American Overseas School in Rome on Thursday to unveil an Italian translation of his book, Life is Life. “The book was translated by Italian professor Damiano Basile, whose mother happened to visit our café years ago. This was a pleasant surprise, especially since it is my first visit to Rome,” Sheikh told us. Sheikh now looks forward to upcoming talks in Germany and Spain.

Sharing voices



A moment from the podcast

Stepping young into the content creation business, Andheri-based 21-year-old content creator Jason Menezes recently featured Australian musician and priest, Fr Rob Galea in his podcast, The Jason Show. “I love talking to people and picking their brains. Every guest has a different perspective and I’m glad to be able to share that with the world. This year, I plan on shooting 20 to 25 episodes with people spread across the public speaking industry,” Menezes shared with this diarist.