The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Nimesh Dave

Listen to this article Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier x 00:00

Don’t be so gullible

ADVERTISEMENT

Contrary to experts’ advice, a man clicks a photo while feeding a seagull at the Gorai Jetty

Valentine’s hope



A moment from the event

A citizen movement in Cuffe Parade, originally under the Delhi-based Aangan Trust, will now independently lead the Nanhe Kadam Prison Crèche Initiative, supporting children of incarcerated mothers in Mumbai. To mark this transition, a Valentine’s Day fundraiser was hosted at the SB Somani Garden in Colaba. “Children from different schools in the neighbourhood put up game stalls and live performances. As it was held at a pet park, we even had a dog training session to help the cause,” said Rachna Narwekar, a member of the foundation. Proceeds from the event were donated to the cause.

A life in panels



A cover of the Mahabharata comic. Pic Courtesy/Amar Chitra Katha

The passing of Kamala Chandrakant (right), the trailblazing script writer of Amar Chitra Katha comics and the popular Mahabharata series, marks the end of an era in the art form. Known as the first woman writer in the group, Chandrakant was also credited with the creation of iconic characters such as Shikari Shambu and Suppandi along with Anant Pai, Subba Rao and Luis Fernandes.

“At a time when comics were looked down upon as literature, she introduced storytelling in the format and broke down heavy texts like the Mahabharata for kids. Her contribution is invaluable,” Savio Mascarenhas (left), group art director of Amar Chitra Katha remarked.

Rhythm of remembrance



Ustad Zakir Hussain. File pic

A tribute to the maestro of rhythm has to be in his own language. 3 Sur 3 Taal, a day-long musical performance will pay tribute to the late Ustad Zakir Hussain on February 16 at the YB Chavan Auditorium in Cuffe Parade. The festival features three sessions, each showcasing a distinct aspect of Indian classical music: vocal, melodic instrumental, and percussion performances. The line-up includes talented young artists like Ishaan Ghosh, Momin Khan, Anirudha Aithal, and more. “As tabla players, we perform all the time, but this one will be extremely special for me as it is a tribute to Ustad Zakir Hussain,” shared Ghosh.



(Left to right) Pandit Nayan Ghosh, Ustad Zakir Hussain and Ishaan Ghosh

Recalling the bond he shared with the maestro, Ghosh added, “I was among the last Indian musicians he met a couple of months ago when I visited his home in San Francisco.” Veteran tabla maestro Yogesh Shamsi will deliver a keynote address, reflecting on the Ustad’s contributions to Indian classical music. “Apart from being a special event, it will also be difficult for everyone to be present, and accept the fact that we will not have his physical presence,” concluded Ghosh.

Sepia-toned vision in Santacruz



Students during a screening at the Mumbai edition of the FilmIt festival

For those looking to discover ways to get Gen Z interested in heritage structures, this week might have been an eye-opener. For 17 years, INTACH (Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage) has organised the FilmIt festival providing a platform for students from diverse schools to showcase their filmmaking prowess on cultural and heritage-related themes.

Earlier this week, the RN Podar School, Santacruz hosted 10 schools from around the city as part of the Mumbai edition of the fest. “It was fascinating to observe the unique perspectives of these children about their heritage,” noted Rajul Dhaimade (inset), co-convener. “One of the notable highlights from this year’s screenings was a short film on pav bhaji as an integral part of the city’s heritage,” revealed Dhaimade.

Deccan tales



Dinesh C Sharma at a book signing in Mumbai. Pic courtesy/Kushagr

Last Tuesday, IIT Bombay was in for a Hyderabadi treat, and we’re not talking about the kind you tuck into. Author and journalist Dinesh C Sharma spoke to an audience of MTech and PhD students at the institution about the evolution of his home city Hyderabad from a princely state of Nawabs to the thriving technology hub of today. “People often trace the makings of the technology boom back to the 1991 Liberalisation policies; but in Hyderabad’s case, there has been a lot more brewing under the surface since the early 20th century. Any Hyderabadi will attest to this gradual but comprehensive revamp that the city underwent in the past century,” the author told this diarist. These changes include contributions from stalwarts like Hasham Premji to snippets that connect novelist late Mulk Raj Anand with biochemistry development in India, those keen on learning more can find these stories in Sharma’s new book, Beyond Biryani: The Making of a Globalized Hyderabad (Westland).