Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

Divine supervision

The ongoing renovation of the Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount reflects on the encased marble statue of Mother Mary on the opposite side of this site.

Howzzat, Worli?



The cricket-themed digital illustration. PIC COURTESY/OMKAR PATIL

The cricket league season is upon us, and Mumbaikars are understandably seeing cricket all around them. Illustrator Omkar Patil’s visit to the Nehru Planetarium in Worli turned into inspiration for his new digital artwork that reimagines the planetarium’s dome as a white season ball being chased by a fielder. “The best part was that the artwork led to a series of reimaginations from the artists’ community online. Some saw the dome as a coconut, others as an eyeball. One of them even turned it into a delicious modak,” Patil said.

Swim it to win it



Aryan Dadiala swims the 35-km circuit. PIC COURTESY/ARYAN DADIALA

Andheri-based open sea swimmer Aryan Dadiala is back from a productive sojourn in Goa. The 23-year-old commerce student swam a 35-km long circuit between Caranzalem Beach and Cortalim Jetty to the collective applause and appreciation from the open sea swimming fraternity. “The route is considered challenging, owing to the strong currents. I strategised to swim against the current in the first half. The open seas are always tricky with abundant marine life. I had to apply grease to my body to keep the jellyfish at bay. I am told that the 11 hours and 24 minutes timing has set a new record. We are now waiting on official confirmation,” Dadiala revealed.

Deep cleanse in Mumbai



(From left) Gateway of India during the 2024 switch off; the campaign’s mascot, a cheerful planet Earth, joins a clean-up in the city. PICS COURTESY/WWF INDIA

The World Wide Fund for Nature-India (WWF-India) is asking Mumbaikars to roll up their sleeves for some deep cleaning. On the convergence of Earth Hour 2025 and World Water Day today, the initiative wants to encourage collective action through beach clean-ups and awareness campaigns. “Our planet is facing serious environmental challenges, one of the biggest being plastic pollution. Marine litter harms over 800 marine species,” shared Farmeen Mistry, head, WWF-India Maharashtra State Office. Outlining the plan, Caroline Pais, assistant manager, WWF-India Maharashtra State Office, revealed, “Initiatives will unfold at spots like Carter Road and Nerul by citizen collectives like Bandra-based Carter Clean-up and Navi Mumbai-based Environment Life Foundation.” To shine a light on the immediate need to conserve energy, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, BMC Headquarters, and Gateway of India will all switch off their essential lights for 60 minutes starting at 8.30 pm today.

Chirp chronicles



The yellow-throated sparrow features on the chart (right) Salim Ali. PIC COURTESY/UDAY AGASHE; WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

On World Sparrow Day (March 20), Bombay Natural History Society looked back upon its old ties with the bird. In a sparrow chart released by the Society, one can spot the yellow-throated sparrow species that first piqued the late iconic birder Dr Salim Ali’s interest. “These are more common in dense forests. The variant that Mumbaikars will remember is the house sparrow. With the evolving cityscape, they’re almost a distant memory now,” Asif Khan, head of programmes, shared.

Let’s mill around



The group recces the Lalbaug Industrial Estates ahead of the walk. PIC COURTESY/SARANYA SUBRAMANIAN

A 1980s rewind is on the cards for the Bombay Poetry Crawl community today. On a walk through the abandoned textile mills in Lalbaug, participants will learn about how the mills once formed the beating heart of the city. “The Great Textile Mills Strike of 1982 also inspired literary works from greats like Namdeo Dhasal and Narayan Surve. We will revisit these poems along the way,” founder Saranya Subramanian told this diarist. Those keen to walk down memory lane with the group can log on to @thebombaypoetrycrawl on Instagram.