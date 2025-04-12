The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

Listen to this article Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier x 00:00

Touching tribute

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s birth anniversary on April 14, a person reaches for a keychain with his image at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar

The lugra goes varsity hip



A view of the lugra-themed varsity jacket; (right) Yung Clyde in the full outfit. Pics Courtesy/Yung Clyde

This Easter, rapper Yung Clyde will bring out a new single, Gaothi, that will not only sound East Indian, but also look the part. “I was inspired by Latino and even Punjabi rappers whose raps were also shaped by their traditional outfits,” shared Clyde. Teaming up with his friends, the rapper has announced a new fashion label, Gaothigiri, to go with the single. “Nothing says gaothan like the lugra. But I did not want to use the traditional form. So, a couple of my friends and I wove in the lugra into the hip-hop style of varsity jackets and NBA jerseys,” the Vile Parle-resident shared, adding that the label will be available on online platforms later this year.

Birmingham, ahoy



A moment from a previous edition of the festival. Pics Courtesy/Serendipity Arts Festival

To celebrate the festival’s 10th year, Serendipity Arts Festival will cross the Atlantic to make its debut in Birmingham starting May 23 to May 26. “Birmingham is the ideal place to bring the Serendipity Arts Festival to the international stage as we gear up for the festival’s tenth year. The city is synonymous with culture and creativity and also exceeds all the requirements needed to stage a multicultural global event at this scale,” shared founder-patron of the festival, Sunil Kant Munjal.

With performances from Vijay Prakash and Priyanka Barve (Thumri in the Chamber), a photographic tribute to the late Ustad Zakir Hussain by Dayanita Singh, and performances by Zubin Balaporia and Nadia Rebelo (Portuguese-Goan music), the festival will also see immersive workshops and panel talks. Among these will be lectures and talks by Balaporia, Sumantra Ghosal, and Sameer Patwardhan.

All aboard the skateboard



A skateboarder from the community shows off his tricks

The nights in Colaba just got cooler. Skateboarding In Mumbai will set off on a tour of the bylanes of this area, with professional skateboarders this weekend. Armed with their skateboards, the members will look to bring their tricks to the locality. Russell Lopez, founder of the online community, Skateboarding in Mumbai, shared, “The night meets are for skaters who are already comfortable with skating on Mumbai roads. It might seem fun, but we make sure that the instructions are clearly followed.” Lopez founded the community over a decade ago, to encourage the sport in the city. “It began with a simple community page online in 2011. We started it because we felt a need for skaters to connect with fellow skating enthusiasts in the city,” he shared. Readers who are keen to connect with the community can drop a message at @skateboarding_in_mumbai on Instagram.

Let’s celebrate the silly verse



Children participate in a previous workshop at the library

Not every poem has to be convoluted and complex. To celebrate April as the International Month of Poetry, Bandra’s MCubed Library will host a session on limerick poems today. “We wanted to celebrate and make poetry accessible. Though it is mostly children who love it, anyone and everyone is welcome to join in, provided you register,” shared Yashasvi Vachhani, curator. The sessions will conclude the following Sunday with an open mic for the kids. Those interested, can register by reaching out to 8657455688.

Pinwheels and laughter in Worli



Children and parents shop during the event in Worli

Mothers tired of summer shopping had something to look forward to at Worli earlier this week. The NSCI was abuzz with the giggles of children and their mothers as they took their pick from the community shopping fair, The Pinwheel Project. Co-founder, Shouger Merchant Doshi shared, “From kids’ wear to educational toys and books, there was something for every child. The overall atmosphere of the event, with a focus on community and celebration, made it a unique experience for all.”