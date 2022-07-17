Mumbai Diary: Sunday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Gateway to fun

Mumbaikars enjoy splashing around during high tide at the Gateway of India.

That was Sach a long time ago!

There was double delight for Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar when he Instagrammed a photograph of himself with Sir Garfield Sobers at the Lord’s Cricket Ground pavilion, where they witnessed Thursday’s second England v India ODI.



Sachin Tendulkar with Sir Garfield Sobers at Lord’s on Thursday. PIC/SACHIN TENDULKAR’S INSTAGRAM

Tendulkar’s first joy was to watch the game with the greatest living cricketer and secondly, this was his 1,000th post on Instagram. The West Indian legend’s presence at Lord’s caused our in-house cricket nut to wonder when did Sobers first visit Lord’s.

Flipping through Sobers’s autobiography, he discovered it was in 1957. When Sobers was taken there with the rest of his West Indies teammates, he marvelled at the ground, the large dressing room and showers. While wondering where the pitch would be, Sobers was told by his senior teammate Everton Weekes that he could only see that when the stumps were placed on match day. Yes, the green stretch on the pitch was no different to the grass on the rest of the field!

Meanwhile, it’s fair to presume that Barbados-based Sobers is at home at Lord’s and it’s not taken all those 65 years to feel so.

Who’s your influencer bff?

It’s raining social media friendships on Instagram. Along with giving new ways to make content, it’s also helping our influencers gain even more followers. The latest BFFs in town are influencer Sakshi Shivdasani, funny girl Kareema Barry and Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of Anurag Kashyap, and now a creator. The trio recently headed to Lonavla for a staycation, and their feeds were full of fun, bikinis and girl vacay behaviour. In the social media world, where you are only as worthy as your connections and collaborations, this is a smart move. Move over, Dolly and Komal!

Cook with the Goya journal

Here’s some cheer for food lovers. Digital food and culture publication Goya Journal has announced the release of its first community cookbook. Designed by Shruti Taneja of Nivaala, with artwork by illustrator Zainab Tambawalla, the book will have a collection of heirloom family recipes, of art, and space to preserve your own culinary heritage. “It’s all things we hold very close to our hearts, at Goya,” say founders Anisha Oommen and Aysha Tanya. “It is a community cookbook is every sense of the word—41 recipes that have been sourced from homes and kitchens of the Goya community.”

The cookbook is presently available for pre-order through a fundraising campaign on CrowdHive.

Up on a high, down on a low

After beating England by 10 wickets in the first ODI at The Oval last Tuesday, India slumped to a 100-run loss in the following match at Lord’s on Thursday. Not exactly heroes to zeroes, but a fall indeed. We’ve worked out that defeat has followed an Indian 10-wicket win in five of the seven times India has scored that Perfect 10 victory margin of sorts.



India’s Yuzvendra Chahal is bowled by Reece Topley of England during the second ODI at Lord’s Cricket Ground last Thursday. PIC/GETTY IMAGES

First was the loss to New Zealand after demolishing East Africa in the 1975 World Cup. In the 1996-97 one-day series against the West Indies, Sachin Tendulkar’s team smashed their opponents by not losing any wickets in the April 24 game at Trinidad, but ended up on the losing side in their next game at Arnos Vale.

In November 1998, India won the Champions Trophy final by posting a 10-wicket win over Zimbabwe at Sharjah, but lost to New Zealand in their next ODI assignment at Taupo on January 9, 1999. And during the 2001-02 triangular in South Africa, India beat Kenya at Bloemfontein, but went down to the same opponents five days later at Port Elizabeth by 70 runs.

The two occasions on which India registered wins after their 10-wicket triumphs were in the 1984 Rothmans Cup at Sharjah (beat Sri Lanka and Pakistan) and in Zimbabwe in 2016.

Turf times at St Mary’s



Ground breaking: A view of St Mary’s School ICSE in Byculla

Kicks get real slick at St Mary’s School’s new FIFA certified football turf. The ICSE Byculla institution recently installed the turf on one of its two grounds. Fr Dr Francis Swamy, director of the school said, “Football is the game of choice for so many of our students and this upgrade was needed. We have another ground which remains a regular, mud surface.” Sharookh Contractor president of the school’s alumni association said, “This turf has been manufactured and imported from Vietnam. Boys can practise on this, acclimatising for inter-school competition. There are nets installed on the perimeter so that the ball does not fly out of the ground and on to the busy road,” explained Contractor. He added with a laugh, “The teachers told me, playing on this turf means boys have cleaner uniforms in class, as mud streaks and splatters are absent.” Like they say in these eco-conscious times: set clean goals (pun intended).