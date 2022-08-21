Mumbai Diary: Sunday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Ashish Raje

Govindas in mosh pit

Enthusiastic Mumbaikars celebrate Dahi Handi in Dadar

From housing to house full?



Ravi Kishan, Sneha Ullal and Ameet Kumar in a still from the movie

Advocate Ameet Mehta expert on things as prosaic as housing society matters, had written several columns on society issues for this paper. Mehta’s 2015 interview on car parking issues had evinced substantial response, given the hot button topic that parking is. Now, though, Advocate Mehta has moved housing to hopefully, house full. The Mumbai advocate is headlining a film called, Love You Loktantra, scheduled for a September 2 theatrical release. Mehta plays an advocate in the movie too. Love You Loktantra is billed as a political satire and has some zany song ‘n’ dance numbers too where Mehta who has taken the name of ‘Ameet Kumar’ for Bollywood, shows he has some nifty footwork. Oh, these so very staid co-operative housing experts, got the moves ‘n’ grooves, too and can go from buildings to Bollywood.

Home sweet home for Bandra’s kitties

If you’ve been to Bandra’s Carter Road of late, you would have noticed these cutesy little conical shelters along the promenade, which many neighbourhood cats have now made their home. These teepees are the gift of Bandra resident and rescuer Sausan Bukhari. “We’ve had a major problem of kitten dumping on Carter Road. It’s so sad. I was a little worried about how the cats would survive the onslaught of the crazy rains that we have during the monsoon,” she says. While Bukhari made cylindrical shelters with eco-friendly chatai material last year, she realised that though the cats would go inside it, they would run out just as easily. That’s how the idea for the teepees came about. She worked on a few prototypes before settling for one that had legs attached to it, so that it could be off the ground. She placed around 15 of them all around Carter Road. “I put their food inside. And the cats seem to have taken a shine to it.” She has also connected others who want to buy similar shelters for their cats with her weaver, who makes it for Rs 1,200. “I am happy to give it to kids for free as well... at the end of the day, I am doing this for the welfare of cats.”

Lawry needed a wicket amidst a riot



Bill Lawry. Pic/Getty Images

Sourav Ganguly, one of the most expressive of captains in the history of cricket, believes Rohit Sharma is a cool dude under the skipper’s hat. Mohammed Azharuddin was like that and though Azhar was not known to be a very shrewd captain, he was India’s most successful captain at one point in time in the 1990s. If there is an example of an intense captain, it can be Australia’s Bill Lawry. One of best-loved stories of Australia’s 1969-70 tour pf India was Lawry’s response to his vice-captain Ian Chappell when he asked Lawry what should the team do in the midst of a riot at the Brabourne Stadium during the first Test of the series. Chappell probably expected that Lawry would call for his teammates to head immediately to the dressing room. Instead, Lawry said, “We badly need a wicket.” The two Australians can laugh about it now, but that was a scary situation and luckily, the violence (caused because S Venkataraghavan was given out in a debatable decision) didn’t spill over to the next day. Australia won that series 3-1.

Swati Snacks to say, good morning!

After 50 years of its opening, South Bombay’s popular vegetarian food joint Swati Snacks is finally offering a breakfast menu, available every morning between 7 and 10 am. “We felt there was a void for quality Indian breakfast in South Bombay,” says Karan Shah, director of Swati Snacks, adding that the recent Sunday Street initiative by BMC saw a lot of people leaving their homes on Sunday and coming to the streets, which encouraged them to have a breakfast menu for them. One can expect a stronger focus on south Indian fare, as well as options like oats and nachni sandwich, which are made to cater to the health conscious. “Our signature jalebi, papdi and fafda, which were available only for delivery, will be available in our Nariman Point restaurant on Sundays,” he adds.

Neuma’s plus ones

Our SoBo restaurant khabri has told us that Gaurav Batra (in pic) who launched Bastian in Worli with Kunal Jani has moved to Colaba’s newest hotspot, Neuma. The founder of Dish Hospitality was once responsible for opening Juhu’s first European restaurant, Rain, back in 2001. This has come close on the heels of Viraf Patel, who used to be the chef at Cafe Zoe, also joining Neuma. We hear these additions are towards upping Neuma’s game for the fine people of Mumbai. Let’s see how it does.

