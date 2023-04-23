The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Mumbai Diary: Sunday Dossier x 00:00

Strokes and strikes

A wall artist paints a metal barricade lining the Marine Drive flyover

Whose tiramisu is it anyway?



Chef Manuel Olveira and Chef Alex sanchez

At her monthly hair appointment last week, this diarist ran into Chef Manuel Olveira, who owns Bandra’s IT spot at the moment, La Loca Maria. We got into a conversation about the best tiramisu in town, and mentioned the creamy, melt-in-your-mouth tiramisu at Americano, which is run by another expat chef, Alex Sanchez. Even though La Loca is rumoured to have a great tiramisu, Olveira had high praise for the dessert served at Fort’s snazzy resto bar. “It’s made very differently from what we do. And yes, it’s a really good tiramisu!” Once we’ve had a bite of Bandra’s take on the sponge-brandy-coffee-mascarpone-chocolate ‘pick-me-up’, we’ll let you know who won this round.

CK frame missing again from CCI’s Nayudu Banquet Hall



The missing CK Nayudu frame

The framed painting of India’s first Test captain CK Nayudu is missing again from the banquet hall named after him at the Cricket Club of India, Churchgate. mid-day wrote about it not being retained when the hall was renovated a few years ago and was happy to inform its history-loving readers when it was placed back in March 2022. However, this diarist found no CK frame during his visit to the hall for a Friday afternoon cricket function. The club’s late president Raj Singh Dungarpur, in whose honour an under-15 tournament was announced by the club just the other day, would have never allowed this missing link at the club’s most famous hall. The people who call the shots at this great cricket venue need to set this right soon. After all, it’s the ‘Cricket’ Club of India.

Also read: Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

Fright night

If you stay near or were passing by the Citi Mall in Andheri after midnight on April 21 and heard loud, blood curdling screams, we hope you didn’t call the cops. If you’re still wondering what was happening, let’s put your mind to rest. A special screening of the latest horror flick, Evil Dead Rising, was held at the multiplex in the Mall; special because the screening was connected to a ‘decibel meter’. In order to load the film on the screen, the audience was required to scream their lungs out. The louder they screamed, the faster the movie loaded. Viewers were also left chuckling when they saw that the multiplex management had an ambulance on standby outside the theatre, just in case.

Trippin’ down TV memory lane

A wall in Worli, in the Doordarshan TV tower lane, is rolling back the past with paintings of DD National’s old shows. Back then, news was ‘Baatmya’ and TV prime time meant switching on the set in the evenings. Incidentally, you were ekdum jhakaas if you had already upgraded your black ‘n’ white to colour, and watching your favourite show. With paintings of some of these documentaries like ‘aamchi maati amchi mansa’ to ‘Vikram aur Vetaal’ this galli opposite the People’s Mobile Hospital in Worli will take you a- flippin’ ‘n’ trippin’ down TV memory lane.

The cabbie who was driving this diarist laughed as he saw the paintings and asked, “Remember the excitement when colour television started? And all homes did not even have a TV, a few years before that. We used to gather in one house that had a television set, to watch the special Sunday evening movie or ‘Chhaaya Geet’. All the kids were warned to finish their homework before the show,” he laughed.

The cleverest part of this wall is the start, where one section has columns of different colours. This depicts the signal pre-programme that your colour television set was coming on. This was an exciting moment which today’s ‘yeah, whateva’ generation may greet with an eye roll. But getting your coloured TV set earned you some smug stripes in the vicinity. ‘Colour kaay? Aai ga!’