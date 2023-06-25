The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article Mumbai Diary: Sunday Dossier x 00:00

Clouds and crowds

After a delayed monsoon, clouds finally filled the sky over the weekend. Visitors captured at the Marine Drive promenade

ADVERTISEMENT

Scammer alert!

The old adage of “no honour among thieves” stands true in the shady world of hackers as well. Recently, on a dark web chat forum, a member offered to sell access to a hacked Indian bank account, supposedly with a balance of $67,061. Others, however, were quick to call him out. One said that Indian accounts would have money in Indian currency. Another said you need an OTP for any transaction, so the access would be useless. The most pertinent argument, however, came from a member who simply asked why he wasn’t taking the money—over R54 lakh—for himself. It put an end to the discussion.

Sahitya Akademi honour for Kanisetti

Historian and researcher Anirudh Kanisetti has been awarded the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puruskar in the English language for his landmark book, Lords Of The Deccan: Southern India From Chalukyas To Cholas. Kanisetti’s book was among 20 others, who won the coveted prize in different languages, including Assamese, Malayalam, Hindi, Rajasthan, Nepali among others. The winner will be given an engraved copper-plaque and a cheque of Rs 50,000. “It’s encouraging and humbling to have received this award,” Kanisetti told this diarist, “I started amateur history podcasting back in 2017, and never dreamt that I’d receive such an honour for my first book in 2023. It’s a reminder that our country has a place for curiosity and complexity in history-telling. The Akademi’s recognition has inspired me to write with even more passion in the years to come.”

Ascot and bowled, Mr Ravi Shastri

This ekdum Inglis-Vinglis looking gent is cricket commentator, former player and India’s ex-coach Ravi Shastri, who was recently at Ascot to soak in the horse racing. Ascot is the pucca privileged British horse racing bastion where turbo-charged equine action meets tradition. Adil Gandhy, who is Shastri’s friend laughed as he stated, “Ravi Shastri asked for ‘approval’ for his Ascot attire from me and remarked in jest, saying, Gandhy ji se poochna padega, which translates to, I have to ask Gandhy ji.” Gandhy himself recalled a visit to Ascot in the 1990s seated in former Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) chairman Khushroo Dhunjibhoy’s box at Ascot. “We were waited on hand and foot, with all that wine and food. I remember ladies in hats and men in suits so sharp they could cut a finger! It was a picture postcard mix of royal tradition, history and thoroughbreds...” Cut to the present: Mr. Shastri is quite the horse racing enthusiast and even owned a horse called Hawk Eye. We bet Ravi Shastri enjoyed Ascot, highlight of the British summer social calendar with the ‘hooves who’ of English racing.

Bandra, get ready to say Bokka, Bokka

Chef Karishma Dalal, who runs our favourite Bombay Salad Co in Bandra West, has opened a coffee shop! A completely new outing, this sees Dalal combine forces with restaurateur Karan Gaba and Barista Travis Braganza to launch Bokka Coffee.

“As coffee lovers, we wanted to elevate the coffee drinking experience and thus, this cafe came into being,” says Dalal, of the specialty coffee shop, which will be sourcing beans from various estates in the south, with a focus on bean to cup. The cafe, which is in the same lane as Bombay Salad, will not just offer coffee but a lot of khaana too. “The menu is breakfast-heavy, with eggs, dosas, waffles, pancakes, wraps, smoothies, juices and teas,” Dalal told us. We can’t wait to visit!

The revered Ray Robinson

England's pace bowler Ollie Robinson is certainly not Australia’s favourite cricket personality. Not after he abused Usman Khawaja on dismissing the Aussie opener in the visitors’ first innings of the recently-concluded Ashes Test at Birmingham.



The late Australian cricket writer Ray Robinson. Pic/Mid-day archives

Robinson’s antics attracted the displeasure of players-turned-commentators Ricky Ponting and Matthew Hayden, as well. And while some will spot the irony of Australians of all people, taking exception to sledging, let us tell you which Robinson they respected the most.

It was late cricket writer Ray, who was also called Sugar by the cricketing fraternity there. Ray, who passed away in 1982 at 77, earned the respect of the players to such an extent that they would want him in the dressing room to discuss the day’s play with them.

In fact, Rod Marsh, the wicketkeeper used to open two pints of beer before stumps just to get them flat for the press box great, who couldn’t consume fresh beer because of a stomach ulcer. What respect, what reverence!