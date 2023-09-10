Mumbai Diary: Sunday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Satej Shinde

Are they biting?

Fishermen float on inflated tyre tubes as they look for game in the Manori Creek flow near at Malad

Mumbai’s kaali-peelis get a lesson in autism

Writer and neurodiversity consultant Gopika Kapoor has always taken the lead when it comes to spreading awareness about people living with autism. This time, she has reached to Mumbai’s kaali-peelis for the cause. Last week, her son Vir, who is on the autism spectrum, was cheated by a taxi driver of Rs 700 —the actual fare, she says was about Rs 40. Vir realised he had been cheated, but was anxious and flustered, and could not ask for change. She and her husband Mohit had to later explain to Vir about the concept of “cheating”.



Gopika Kapoor

Not one to take this lightly, Kapoor reached out to union leader Shashank Rao and AL Quadros, general secretary of Mumbai Taximen’s Union, hoping to speak with the drivers about autism. While this was not possible, Quadros has agreed to distribute fliers among the drivers, she says. Kapoor has created the fliers with basic information on autism, and dos and don’ts for drivers in English, Hindi and Marathi.

“How a society treats its most vulnerable is a measure of its humanity. The developmentally disabled population—those with autism, Down Syndrome, intellectual disabilities—are the most vulnerable of the vulnerable. Their independent participation in society, whether it is buying a ticket and going for a movie, taking public transport or voting in elections, is key to their idea of themselves and their self-worth. Part of their vulnerability is that they tend to be painfully honest and seldom lie or cheat, and while their manner may be perceived to be blunt or rude, they are almost never mean,” Kapoor told this diarist.

“As parents we have always tried our best to teach them to negotiate a world that is so different from who they essentially are, but now the world needs to do its bit and take responsibility for our children as well.” You can access the flier by reaching out to Kapoor via her Instagram account.

A perfect partnership



Former India captain Kapil Dev on the balcony of the Lord’s Stadium, where India won its first World Cup in 1983. Pic/Getty Images

The divine and cricket are perfect batting partners at the crease for the upcoming season. In a vibrant convergence of sport and culture, Mumbai’s Powai Bengali Welfare Association has Divine Innings as their theme for this year’s Durgotsav, to be held from October 19 and 24 in Powai. As India gears up to host the ICC Men’s World Cup the same month, this has added resonance, symbolizing the cricket-mad nation’s love for both, the game and festivities.

Chairman Sourav Mitra says, “A replica of the Lords stadium, where we won our first World Cup is being built for the Powai Sarvajanik Durgotsav, and through this fusion, we celebrate Durgotsav and cricket’s unifying power.” Not to forget that the World Cup will be being played during this period. Perfect timing!

Umpire Reporter’s role in Sunny’s role!



Piloo Reporter

Popular cricket umpire Piloo Reporter, who passed way last Sunday not only graced the greens with dignity, he was also instrumental in landing cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar a lead role in a Marathi film titled Savli Premachi (1980).Here’s how. The late umpire’s sister, Hutoxi Reporter (screen name Madhumati), who played Gavaskar’s elderly mother, was also the producer of the film.

Sunil Gavaskar with co-star Madhumati (Hutoxi Reporter) in the film Savli Premachi

Senior film journalist Chaitanya Padukone tells us how Madhumati disclosed to him the other day, that her brother Piloo had told her about Gavaskar’s ability to entertain his teammates with his excellent mimicry skills. She recalled the cricket great being hesitant to don an actor’s avatar, but was convinced in the end. Madhumati also recalled their shoots every Tuesday. Piloo was not only a fine observer but a fine judge of talent in other spheres as well. God bless his soul.

Rohit may want to change that cap!



Rohit Sharma

We love the way India captain Rohit Sharma goes about tackling the media at press conferences. He doesn’t hold back, appears convincing with his explanations and yet, he doesn’t play to the gallery to invite controversy either. But the caps he has been wearing at the last two press conferences that we watched on our television sets... hmm! The New York Yankees cap may be more appropriate for his social media posts, but for press conferences like the ones he recently addressed, he’d appear more proper with the India limited overs cap. Speaking of caps, our in-house cricket nut remembers Mark Taylor addressing the media after losing to Mumbai at the Brabourne Stadium in the build up to the 1998 Test series. Suddenly, Taylor discovered someone placing a cap on his head. It was former Australia wicketkeeper Ray Phillips, the Foster’s representative accompanying the team. The sponsor’s cap at media briefings was probably part of the deal and Taylor didn’t seem to have a problem with that.