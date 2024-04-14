Mumbai Diary: Sunday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Shadab Khan

Young Guns

Dust and heat fail to deter young cricketers from practicing at Shivaji Park

The humble lota goes to Milan

The chai glass, balti and surahi will make their mark at the Milan Design Week, thanks to Gunjan Gupta’s brand Ikkis. This diarist learnt that Gupta is being presented by Italian curator Maria Cristina Didero for her showcase, which is inspired not just by traditional Indian dinnerware and serveware, but also the late Ettore Sottsass—who is considered the grand master of Italian design.



Gunjan Gupta

Sottsass’ Indian influences are seen in the hybrid designs Gupta has envisioned. A typical pickle burni is reimagined as a tiffin, while the metal balti turns into an ice bucket. “It was essential for me to showcase the ingenuity, and timeless beauty of Indian design traditions while simultaneously challenging stereotypes.”

So pretty in pink

Call it the prettiest headgear in shouting colour. One of the pleasing observations about all the activism around Hanging Garden, where a section of citizens are fiercely opposing the reconstruction of the reservoir since among other reasons it will entail axing at least 389 trees, is how locals are highlighting beautiful facets of the Malabar Hill precinct. Like resident Pervin Sanghvi, whose pick of the clicks shows this huge bougainvillea vine bunch sitting pretty in pink, atop the security staff cabin of the Hydraulic Engineer’s bungalow. Sanghvi says, “The pop of colour can brighten the day for the most jaded of souls. Few of us are so lucky to have a workspace as joyous as this, you’d agree.”

Mayank can get his mojo back

Lucknow Super Giants had every reason to be delighted when the IPL world was lapping up the promise of their fast bowler, Mayank Yadav (in pic). Mayank’s express pace had batsmen under the gun in the away game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he claimed 3-14 in his four overs. But now, after three games, he is injured with head coach Justin Langer telling the media that Mayank has “a very, very, small swelling” on his leg. Mayank missed Friday’s clash with Delhi Capitals and could also not be part of the match against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens tonight. Bowlers starting off in sterling fashion and then being out in the cold due to injury is not rare. But a wounded tiger is dangerous and the first side he comes up against post-recovery had better watch out. On his Test debut against Pakistan in 1972-73, Australia’s Jeff Thomson bowled with a broken foot and didn’t tell anyone because he so desperately wanted to play Test cricket. He spent a while getting super fit in a regime that included chasing pigs for endurance. When the Englishmen came visiting the following season, he bowled like the wind to help Australia regain the Ashes in 1974-75.

Lost and found: Re-discovering what matters in fashion



Sonam Kapoor and Ateev Anand

Following tradition, key pendants are typically given as gifts for one’s 21st birthday, symbolising the unlocking of newfound freedom and the hope for a lucky future. Designer Ateev Anand, who is 36, has been wearing a pair of keys on a silver chain around his neck for over a decade now, one for his Saki Naka studio and the other for his home in Versova. “I used to lose my keys often, and on one occasion, my mother warned me that if I lost them again, I’d be locked out. She even bought me a nice silver chain,” he tells this diarist, as he gestures to his key-pendant necklace.

Crafting practical yet stylish solutions comes naturally to Anand. Earlier this month, he launched a new collection for his label Re-Ceremonial, utilising post-industrial cotton blended with silk and zari and woven locally at different clusters including Phulia in Bengal, Bhuj, Ahmedabad and a dedicated studio in Bengaluru focused on recycled cotton. “The new collection is tailored for Indian celebrations, highlighting ivories and gota work. Ivory not only complements our summers but also adds depth to textures.”

In a festive fashion scene often saturated with jewel-toned, red carpet-ready starlet ensembles, Anand’s garments stand out for their cool, serene, and effortless appeal, adaptable to diverse body types. “I prefer garments with versatile fits. For example, our kalidar kurta features drawstrings, allowing wearers to drape it according to their preference,” Anand tells us.