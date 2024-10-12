Mumbai Diary: Sunday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Ashish Raje

Flower daze

People buy flowers during the festive season at the popular Dadar flower market. PIC/ASHISH RAJE

All wired for art



The festival will feature workshops for wire sculpture, screen printing and more

It’s the festive season but we can always do with more reasons to celebrate, so this diarist was thrilled to learn of a new multidisciplinary art festival, Artworks, that is on in the city the entire month till October 27. While there are a bunch of experiences planned across the city on different days, we’re especially looking forward to the marquee event, The Artworks Experience, that’s taking place on October 19 at Bandra’s Pioneer Hall. The day-long event will feature workshops where visitors can make their own art, be it wire-sculptures or screen printings. If “viewing, not doing” is more your jam, the day will also feature a theatrical performance, interactive art installation and more. As the cherry on top, there’s a limited-seating dining experience highlighting the royal cuisine of Malwa as well. “The whole idea behind this event and festival as a whole is to offer an experience that promises to push the envelope in showcasing a different, alternative side of the city’s thriving art community by celebrating in a format that is inclusive and accessible to all. We hope people in Mumbai to come interact, engage and immerse themselves,” said Dame Rynjah, festival director, Artworks. Most events are free to attend via registration on artworksfestival.com, with the exception of a few ticketed events.

Creative flock hits the town!



Hollywood actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt in conversation with Rajkummar Rao at the opening of the India Film Project

Asia’s largest content festival, the India Film Project (IFP), is back at Mehboob Studios. Founded by media entrepreneur Ritam Bhatnagar, the festival has over 1.3 lakh attendees from 14 countries. Bhatnagar told this diarist, “The festival brings the best creative minds under one roof. The 50-hour challenge, be it filmmaking, photography, or anything, makes people collaborate, which is one of the best things we could do for the creative community.



Ritam Bhatnagar

In the initial seasons, participants would come from over 30 cities. Many of them didn’t win. We thought how could we make the experience better for those who didn’t win. That’s how it expanded.” Today, Kanika Dhillon and Taapsee Pannu are talking about the “Making of a Modern Pulp”, Shoojit Sircar will be in conversation with Raja Sen about “crafting subtlety” and Manu Joseph and Prayaag Akbar are decoding how they find inspiration in the mundane. Let’s go?

The Prodigal Sprinter

Mumbai born Amrith Gopinath’s fictional book—The Prodigal Sprinter is turning heads, and not just for its sports drama. This debut novel, from a guy who spent over 20 years with major brands like Adidas, dives into the unexpected. Sachin Thomas, a former cricket golden boy, shocks everyone by ditching the sport his dad had meticulously planned for him and instead become a sprinter. “What inspired me to write this book is my strong belief that sports has the power to transform lives,” said Gopinath. The protanganist’s journey is filled with more than just race-day tension. “It’s about his audacious dream of winning an Olympic medal, and the fragility he displays when things fall apart all reflected the complexities of pursuing greatness,” Gopinath added.

Big-hitting Lance Cairns joins club of 75



NZ’s Lance Cairns plays a shot against England in the 1982-83 B & H World Series Cup triangular series at Brisbane on January 15, 1983. PIC/GETTY IMAGES

Several big-named cricketers have turned 75 this year. Gundappa Vishwanath, Sunil Gavaskar, Alvin Kallicharran, Lawrence Rowe, Dennis Lillee and John Lever have reached the landmark while Syed Kirmani will turn 75 in December. Lance Cairns, the former New Zealand all-rounder and father of Chris, completed 75 on Thursday. Cairns toured India in 1975-77 and played against the Indians on their 1975-76 and 1980-81 tours to Kiwiland. He was an effective medium pacer who claimed 10 wickets in the match to hand New Zealand their first Test win in England at Leeds in 1983. He became a crowd-puller who used his Excalibur bat made by Newbury, to hit them high, wide and handsome. No surprise then that he titled his autobiography, “Give It A Heave”. John Wright, who was Cairns’ New Zealand teammate, paid him a rich tribute when we contacted him earlier this week. “A very good, loyal teammate and a great competitor. He was fun to be around off the field. Lance could also hit a golf ball miles. He was very talented,” said the Christchurch-based former India coach. Lance’s son Chris has been more in the news than Cairns Sr because of his much-publicised illness, but we are glad to hear that Chris is doing well. What better gift for his old man than that?