Mumbai Diary: Sunday Dossier

Pic/Nimesh Dave

Scrolling between some balling

A basketball player cools down after practice at a school ground in Andheri.

A very floral franchise



The flower installation is about people power

We see hi-voltage political action and fiery face offs as the November 20 assembly elections near. What Mumbaikars need to do is press the button on the voting machine. What do blooms and ballots have in common? A lot—is the message at the International Flora, Landscape and Gardening Expo 2024 at the NESCO (Goregaon) Exhibition Centre on till today (Sunday) evening. The BMC Garden Department artistes and experts used at least 600 flowers in this standout flower installation which is both apt and aesthetic—a floral design encouraging Mumbaikars to go out and exercise their right to franchise. Mumbai’s very own VTF Vote The Flower movement, and that is what’s called: saying it with flowers.

Stamp of identity

Indianama, a creative initiative by the New Delhi-based agency, Animal, has made its way to Mumbai for the first time since its inception in 2016. Each year, Indianama invites artists to create a piece around a theme. This year’s theme, “Lost and Found” invites artists to reflect on India’s evolving identity, exploring objects, flora-fauna, ideologies, and art that have either been lost to history or rediscovered, all portrayed through stamps.

A total of 42 artists have participated this year including Ashna Malik, Fariz Nazeer, Yash Pradhan, Sonika Yadav, Preeti Phougat, Utkarsh Verma, Paridhi Mundra, Arushi Kathuria, Girivarshan, Tanvi Chunekar, among several others. Each artist has created their vision of India’s identity as a stamp which is on display at Method, Kala Ghoda till November 2.

Speaking on how they chose the theme, co-founder of Indianama, Kunel Gaur says, “India’s political landscape, change in city names, the discovery of new subcultures, the revival of games like ludo, the revival of south Indian cinema, and there’s a lot more. There is a huge change in the landscape right now.”



Kunel Gaur

It’s this changing identity of India that he wanted this year’s edition to portray. To Gaur, stamps became the ideal device to showcase all this. “Stamps are always used to communicate ideas, concepts, or things that have worked in that particular year or era in a way. They are essentially like a totem for us to mark the time. So, stamps became a silhouette that we could work with for all the reasons.”

Some artworks that stand out include one portraying Doordarshan, which incorporates the popular news reader Sarla Maheswari. Another showcases the 50 paise coin, there’s one on Bollywood tropes with a composition of the industry’s iconic villains. There’s also one about Campa Cola and another on Air India.

Perth pangs yes, but India two good

For the first time in India v Australia Test rivalry that spans 77 years, a red-ball series will open at Perth—at the Perth Stadium on November 22. This is also the first time since 1991-92 that both these teams will play a five-Test series. The challenge for the visiting Indians is crystal clear. “India faces their three least-favoured venues to open the series, although the tourists will believe the Gabba holds no demons for them following their historic series-clinching victory there in 2021,” said a recent cricket.com.au report.



Spectators enjoy the action as India and Australia battle it out on Day One of the second Test at Perth in 2018. Pic/AFP

The Test series starting in pacy Perth is something the Indians will have to take in their stride, but cricket lovers in Brisbane will be not be pleased about Brisbane not hosting the Indians first up like the Gabba did in 1947-48, 1977-78, 1991-92 and 2003-04. Doubtless, India have their task cut out for the Test in Western Australia. They have won only solitary Test there—in 2007-08. But then, India will land in Australia very proud of the fact that they have won the last two Test series Down Under. How many teams can boast of a similar record? Our in-house cricket nut can only think of the all-conquering West Indies led by Viv Richards in 1988-89 after Clive Lloyd’s team clinched the Frank Worrell Trophy in 1984-85 and later too. Go, India go, we can hear the Indian fans cheering.

Don’t forget The kids

With one day voting date declared to be on November 20, Mumbai based NGO Vidhayak Bharti has started a child rights campaign from October 20 up to voting day that co-incidentally also falls on Child’s Rights Day. The campaign aptly named Arambh is a poster campaign for these 30 days “We have started this campaign because more often than not, the discussion in the run up to election has hardly any demands for hardcore policies for children. People do not bat for children’s right to education, health,” say Santosh Shinde, founder of the NGO.

Weaving in tradition with innovation

Many of us are only just getting around to our Diwali shopping, so this diarist was thrilled to discover a textile arts exhibition in the city this weekend, showcasing traditional artisanship all the way from Kutch, Gujarat, and Bagalkote, Karnataka. The exhibition, which ends is on till 7 pm today at JB Hall, Peddar Road, features work by 27 new graduates of the Gujarat-based textile design institute Somaiya Kala Vidya. Each of them hails from traditional artisan families practising different crafts— from tie and dye and batik, to ilkal and weaving—that they have perfected and innovated to form their very own style. Institute director Nishit Sangomla says, “At the institute, they first understand and master the traditions and techniques and then innovate within them. This exhibition is a chance for them to test the waters and see how their new style is accepted by the market. Based on this, they can go on to start their own studios and become micro entrepreneurs.” Head to the exhibition today for a glimpse of exquisite sarees and stoles and modern interpretations of their craft with kaftans and accessories.