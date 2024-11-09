Mumbai Diary: Sunday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Shadab Khan

A very mumbai sunset

Machimaar take stock of their boats during dusk at the Versova jetty in Mumbai.

Perks of exercising your franchise

The store has put up a banner announcing discounts for those who show their inked finger

Have you ever been given a discount for doing something as basic as choosing your leader? With the Maharashtra Assembly elections less than ten days away, the administration is doing all it can to encourage you to exercise your right to vote. The BMC has even declared a holiday on polling day, November 20, to counter urban voter apathy (yes, the polls are midweek on purpose, so you don’t take a long weekend off).

Adding to these efforts, a departmental store in Crawford Market is offering a special discount on every purchase made on November 20 and 21. The store’s owner, Viren Shah, told Sunday mid-day, “We haven’t yet decided the exact discount we would be giving, but we are definitely giving one on every purchase, with no minimum spend. All people have to do is show their inked finger to avail the discount. It’s our way of encouraging more people to vote.”

Redefining social media with Chwippy

In a world where the focus of social media giants lays primarily on entertainment and fostering global connections, Chwippy is flipping the script. Founded by Ramakrishnan Laxman, a Bangalore resident with over two decades of experience in the media, Chwippy is on a mission to connect the hyperlocal dots. “We often connect with people around the world but remain disconnected from our own neighbours,” says Laxman, unveiling his app dedicated to connecting Maharashtra’s diverse regions. “The goal is to launch across the country.” From bustling cities to 44,000 plus villages, Chwippy let’s small businesses, farmers, and everyday locals broadcast their voices, whether it’s about crops, local concerns, or promoting their wares. But it doesn’t stop there—Laxman’s ambitious roadmap includes integrating in the Indian Government’s Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform, taking e-commerce right to the village.

Wheels push poll goals

Rock and roll down the roads for polls; (right) Wise up and vote say those cyclists

The Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) campaign, hosted an inspiring cycle rally on Saturday morning telling Mumbaikars not to cool their heels on November 20, but to go out and vote. Scores of cyclists pedalled across Juhu, early yesterday with banners, t-shirts urging all to celebrate democracy.

More than 200 enthusiastic cyclists promoted voter awareness alongside Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and a host of other top officials. We caught sight of t-shirts with the message: “Vote Mumbaikar Vote” emblazoned across. We say this pedal for polls rally scored on several fronts: the obvious was of course, go and vote. The cycling, too, was about fitness and clean, green energy. SVEEP-ing success is our vote.

Desire to succeed was a Constant with Sunny

Former English umpire David Constant; (right) Sunil Gavaskar in June 2024. Pic/Rane Ashish

Our in-house cricket nut is delighted to have recently acquired a book on umpiring by former English umpire David Constant. He is quite sure this book has completed his set in the Sporting Skills series published in the 1980s. Bob Willis on pace bowling, Graham Gooch on batting, Ray Illingworth on captaincy and spin bowling, Bob Taylor on wicketkeeping and one written by Peter Walker on being an all-rounder made up this series.

These instructional books were quite popular on these shores as well because Tarang Paperbacks published the Indian editions.

On page 66 of the British edition, our man found a mention of Gavaskar, who in Constant’s words, “made a deep impression on me.” Constant tells us why. This was in 1971, before Gavaskar’s first Test in England. The young opener, according to Constant, walked into the umpire’s room at Lord’s, where Constant and Charlie Elliott were preparing for the day. Gavaskar asked, ‘can you please tell me how to play in England?’ Elliott was forthcoming: “Let the ball come on to your bat, don’t go fishing too much for it. Leave your shot till the last possible moment.” Gavaskar soaked it all in. This is another example of Gavaskar’s desire to get runs, big runs. And that’s going to be hard to get for the current Indian team that will tour Australia.