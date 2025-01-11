Mumbai Diary: Sunday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Satej Shinde

Mind the Yawwwning gap

ADVERTISEMENT

Commuters at Borivili Railway Station display a variety of moods and expressions as they await the arrival of the iron horse.

Straight outta asylums, literally



A spot inside Ranchi Mental Asylum where the author (inset) crafted his latest book. Pic/Instagram

Rithwik Aryan faced challenges like OCD and anxiety from a young age, which later fuelled his interest in mental health and eventually inspired his latest book, Out of Madness. He wrote this from two of India’s largest mental health centres, in Agra and Ranchi, after dropping out of Harvard. “Since I was enrolled in a prestigious institution, the heads at the mental hospitals knew that I would do legitimate work. There were a few rules, like not taking photos of the inmates or disclosing their identities, but otherwise, they were quite supportive,” says Aryan.

The thought-provoking read blends psychological thriller and dark comedy, taking you on a journey into the heart of India’s psychiatric institutions, where Aryan spent one-and-a-half years of his five-year writing spree for this book, an eye-opener on mental health and human vulnerability. Aryan says he aimed to blend entertainment with deeper themes like loneliness and men’s mental health.

Abhonkar ahoy! You go, boy



Juggle, don’t struggle: Abhonkar embodies endurance and dexterity

Marathons are not just about sweat, blood, cheers and fears. Like for the Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM) on January 19, Ketan Abhonkar will be attempting “joggling” through the searing 42.2 km, full marathon distance. Joggling? That’s when participants run while juggling. Abhonkar has several half marathons (21 km) done and dusted, and now he is attempting joggling for the full for the first time, managing three balls continuously. Way to go joggler; we’ll cheer for you!

Free school of hip-hop



Beatboxer Tasheer Khan, or Tash

Rappers, beatboxers, and breakers come together in a circle every Sunday at 4 pm at Marol’s Bharat Van Joggers Park. This gathering of rap artistes is called a rap cypher, and Marol now has one of the only ones in the city. Adding a challenging note, Tasheer Khan or Tash, a beatboxer and founder of the Marol Rap Cypher, has started a Sunday Chit Code Cypher series. Now, every Sunday, the collective of 500 to 600 artistes who meet here will pick up chits with a writing prompt. Each artiste will get five minutes to write, and then freestyle away. “This increases confidence and helps improve writing,” he says.

Tash, who launched the Marol Rap Cypher in 2017, said he used to go to a cypher in Shivaji Park in 2013, where he learnt to beatbox. But the cypher stopped in 2015-16 and with no place to learn about hip hop, Tash picked up The Gospel of Hip Hop: The First Instrument, a book by American rapper KRS-One which taught him a lot and led him to launch a cypher himself. “I have been hosting the cypher consistently for free. Even if I’m travelling, it continues. I want to give all underground artistes a chance to polish their skills and grow,” he says.

Batting for queer pride!



Ashish Pandya

We may not all play for the same team in the dating scene, but we sure can bat for the same cause and support our LGBTQiA+ friends. As many as 80 players—a mix of mostly LGBTQiA+ community members along with some allies—will don shin pads and step up to the crease today at SportingLions Sports Turf in Bandra West to participate in the Queer Premier League. The QPL is being organised by the Humsafar Trust and Gaysi Family as part of the annual Mumbai Queer Pride Month celebrations running through January. “It’s a friendly cricket match in the 10-over format [aka T10] that’s hosted to foster a space where people from the community can come together and play. It’s also meant to break stereotypes that queer people don’t play sports—we do,” says Ashish Pandya, moderator, Mumbai Queer Pride Collective, adding that there will also be cheerleaders to keep team spirits high. While registrations are now closed for the match, today, those who’d like to participate in Pride festivities can also take a seat in the Pride Bus, which will be adorned with rainbow flags and will ferry across Kala Ghoda at 4.30 pm.

A day of Bridge in Mumbai



(From left) Pooja Shetty, Mukul Deora, Milind Deora, Hema Deora (with trophy), chief guest, ex-chairman of HDFC Deepak Parekh, and Soham Sarkar

Mumbaikars are known for their love of the mind sport of Bridge and if you think we are lying, you should check out the Shri Murli Deora Memorial Bridge Tournament that is held this month every year near the date of his birthday (January 10). Bombay Gymkhana was packed on January 7 with those who love the game, and a large screen showed the journey of the late Murli Deora. The mind sport is played in pairs and the winner was Hema Deora and her partner Soham Sarkar. Hema said, “It was a very memorable tournament as my late husband’s bridge colleagues were present too, and Deepak Parekh, his favourite partner, presented me with this winners’ trophy. The tournament used to be held in various cities during the Winter National Bridge Tournaments, but Murli Deora being Mumbai’s Member of Parliament and fondly known in the city, Hema felt it is more appropriate to hold it here. “The game requires patience and a strategic mind, and we hope that the tournament helps spread the love!” she says. It was an enjoyable full-day tournament, and the event was a great success for Bombay Gymkhana members as well as Hema’s invitees.