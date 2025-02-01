Mumbai Diary: Sunday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Nimesh Dave

The business of matrimony

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman sells artificial mangalsutras and bangles at Vada City near Palghar.

‘Biopics should be realistic’



Vishwas Patil

“A Film is not a dry historical account. Entertainment is necessary. But the characters should maintain some connection with reality,” says Vishwas Patil, author of Sambhaji (English translation published by Westland). He’s speaking, of course, about the controversy over the film Chhaava, which got flak for depicting Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his queen performing Lezim, a folk dance. “In that era, Maratha women were usually behind a ‘parda’. It is objectionable to show Queen Yesubai dancing in a public place,” he explains. Actor Vicky Kaushal may be known for his dance moves, but so was Dilip Kumar, Patil says. “But the Mughal-e-Azam director never showed Prince Salim dancing on the streets.”

Bollywood in a frame



Shahrukh Khan breaks the dahi handi at his bungalow in Bandra. PIC/SATEJ SHINDE

OUR very own principal photographer at mid-day, Satej Shinde, is holding his photography exhibition at the Mumbai Press Club from February 1 to 28. Shinde is one of the leading photographers snapping celebrities, and the Bollywood Photography Exhibition showcases some of his clicks of stars being outrageous—like Ranveer Singh being his crazy self at the premier of his movie Gully Boyz back in 2019—or in backstage prep moments, like Kareena Kapoor Khan’s entourage on their knees helping fluff up her dress.



Shinde at his exhibition in the Mumbai Press Club

Shinde says, “It’s a privilege to catch these stars in their not-so-glamorous moments. In my two decades as a photojournalist, I have loved the fact that I live in a city which India’s leading artistes call home.” Our personal favourite is a picture of King Khan celebrating dahi handi at his home, Mannat. Kudos Satej, you make us proud!

Can and Enabler



Enabler with jockey Yash Narredu (up) winning the Indian Derby at the Mahalaxmi race course last year. Pic/SAMEER MARKANDE

Call it “Enabler” immortality. While it is glitz, glamour and all gallops on Indian Derby day at the Mahalaxmi racecourse today, there will also be a pleasant addition to the Derby day action. The owners and the trainer of the racehorse Enabler have jointly sponsored a race in memory of the Indian Derby winner of 2024, aptly named “In Memory of Enabler Million”. This is perhaps the first time that owners have come forward to sponsor a race named after the Indian Derby winner of the previous year. One recalls that exactly one month after he enthralled Mahalaxmi racecourse crowds with his sensational Indian Derby victory, the four-year-old colt passed away in Kolkata. Enabler had developed high fever after traveling to Kolkata for the Indian Turf Invitation Cup, and was diagnosed with a serious lung infection, which had ruled him out for the big race. “We are devastated,” trainer Malesh Narredu had told this paper last year. “I was with him during his last moments; it was very tragic.” Malesh said Enabler succumbed to a serious bacterial infection. This year, Enabler’s owners, Blanche Saldhana , Vivek Jain, Sultan Singh (also the breeder) Balam Mohla and Anil Saraf along with trainer Malesh Narredu have named the race after him as a moving gesture.

It’s an affair to remember



Sybil Shiddell

The concept of an extramarital dating app may be unsettling for some. But India is seemingly quite open about its desires, as data from Gleeden, the world’s largest extramarital dating app, indicates. There has been a 270-per cent surge in 2024, and it now has three million users. Mumbai, with 19 per cent users, barely trails Bengaluru at 20 per cent. And Gleeden’s data suggests that women are leading the charge in India, comprising 58 per cent of the user base, with 40 per cent seeking intimate moments between 11 pm and 2 am. Speaking to Sunday mid-day, Sybil Shiddell, the app’s India manager, says, “Sometimes, just flirting with someone virtually is all you need, to find out that you don’t want to go further.”

Fletcher is rare and fair



England’s cricket manager Keith Fletcher (right) and skipper Graham Gooch interacting with the media while in Kolkata for the opening Test of the three-match series against India on February 2, 1993. Pic/Getty Images

There’s a story doing the rounds on social media that India’s Test captain Rohit Sharma has expressed his displeasure to the BCCI over criticism directed at him from some quarters. Now, the BCCI is not in the habit of clearing the air so we’ll never know if this is true unless, of course, Rohit is asked about it and chooses to answer questions when he fronts up to the media next. No one laps up criticism well, but there have been players who’ve understood that the media have a job to do. England’s 1981-82 Test captain Keith Fletcher, for example. He once told fellow English captain Tony Lewis, who went on to become an accomplished commentator: “I’ve taken some stick from the Press, but that’s part of your trade. You expect it.” We’ll be surprised if any current cricket star views the media in such perspective.