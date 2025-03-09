Mumbai Diary: Sunday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Atul Kamble

Get a load of this

Even a box will do as shade from the searing sun for this man near Oval Maidan—in contrast to the woman in her summer whites.

A bull run in the art world

It’s a rare evening when one gets to not only see one of late artist, Tyeb Mehta’s earliest artworks in person, but also listen to his wife Sakina Mehta, and children Yusuf and Himani speak about his life and work.



Minal Vazirani (right), co-founder of Saffronart, with Sakina Mehta

Bringing this special night to Mumbaikars was the art auction platform Saffronart, which has marked a major milestone—their silver jubilee. It was in Mumbai that the platform first went live 25 years ago, and life has come full circle as they celebrate the milestone with a live art auction at their Prabhadevi gallery on April 2, to be followed by an online auction on April 2 and 3.



One of Tyeb Mehta’s early works, Trussed Bull (1956). Pics courtesy/Saffronart

The live sale will feature pivotal works by Tyeb Mehta, Amrita Sher-Gil, F N Souza from significant periods in their career. Some of these artworks were on preview on Friday, such as two exemplary works from Tyeb Mehta’s family collection—the Trussed Bull (the very first bull that he painted in 1956), and a falling bird figure produced during the last years of his life. The online sale will include works of modern Indian art, sculpture, and folk art, as well as works by leading contemporary artists Subodh Gupta, Bharti Kher, Atul Dodiya, and Anju Dodiya.

Of walk ‘n’ cop talk

Call it walk the talk, or talk the walk. The straight-talking and fast-walking former Mumbai police commissioner D Sivanandan does both. The top cop, looking dapper in a Nehru jacket said, as one of the panelists at a Mumbai Walkathon event, “I have walked all my life. I could not afford to be a sickly policeman,” sending the audience into splits.

The 75-year-old said, “The beauty of walking is its simplicity. While walking, those inclined can think about strategies for improving the city, even about how to take on the Naxals of Gadchiroli perhaps...” Now that’s spoken like a true cop. Like they say, besides health benefits, walking gives you an opportunity for some soul-searching—or, as in this case, sole-searching.

Fort gets artsy!

The city’s cultural nerve centre, Fort, is set to welcome another art gallery this month. This one, called Subcontinent, is dedicated to showcasing lesser-known yet significant art from South Asia.



An untitled painting by Haku Shah (2002)

The aim is clear—to bring artists, scholars, and collectors together to bring lesser-known art into the mainstream. Gallerist and co-founder Keshav Mahendru tells Sunday mid-day, “Because some stories are told frequently and loudly, they form a do

minant narrative.



Founders Keshav Mahendru and Dhwani Gudka

Our focus is on the overlooked art histories. There’s been a larger trend underway in the art world, re-evaluating the legacies of artists who deserve more attention. We want to highlight such narratives through exhibition-making, programming, publications, and by creating a space for conversation.”

The gallery will open its doors for its inaugural exhibition on March 13 at Apeejay Chambers, Murzban Road, showcasing the works of modernist artist-thinker Haku Shah. Don’t miss it—it’s a conversation starter!

Tails of love and healing

Seven years ago, Karnna Paleja started a small dog daycare in Kandivili, not knowing it would grow into something life-changing. Today, Pawkies Dogs Boarding in Borivali is more than just a boarding centre—it’s a hub for Dogs Cuddle Therapy, bringing comfort and joy to people who need it most. With six therapy dogs—four of whom were abandoned—Karnna, as he prefers to be known, has built a team of furry healers.



Children with autism benefit from cuddle dog therapy. PIC/KARRNA PALEJA

Trained by him, these dogs aren’t just playful companions but emotional support animals who help individuals relieve stress and anxiety. His therapy sessions have reached corporate houses like Schbang, Havas Media, Oberoi Reality, Shiamak Davar and now JioHotstar for the entire IPL season, where employees find a moment of peace amidst their hectic work schedules.

Pre-schools like Podar Jumbo Kids, Kido International, Raising Right have also embraced this therapy, especially for children with special needs. But the most heartwarming impact is at Nair Government Hospital in Mumbai Central. In an official collaboration, Karnna and psychologist Nidhi Shah provide fortnightly therapy sessions for below-poverty-line children with autism. From busy boardrooms to hospital wards, Karnna’s therapy dogs are changing lives, one cuddle at a time!

A lot to gain for chief selector Ajit Agarkar as well, today

Today’s ICC Champions Trophy final will be a repeat of the India v New Zealand final for the same tournament (then called ICC KnockOut Cup) back in 2000. Like Rohit & Co, who have seen off Bangladesh, Pakistan, New Zealand and Australia, Sourav Ganguly’s men were impressive to beat Kenya, Australia and South Africa before getting to the final at the Nairobi Gymkhana on October 15.



PIC/ATUL KAMBLE

India fancied their chances when they had the Kiwis in trouble at 132-5 in response to their score of 264-6 which included a ton by Ganguly in an innings that ended with current chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar staying unbeaten on a 17-ball 15.

The Kiwis fought back through Chris Cairns, who smashed an unbeaten 102 as the Kiwis won in the last over. Agarkar had the near impossible task of preventing New Zealand from getting three runs in the final over to clinch victory and he couldn’t. No prizes for guessing who will extract special joy if India regain the Champions Trophy after 2013.