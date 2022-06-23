Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Preying for Democracy

Kites hover around the national emblem atop Vidhan Bhawan and crowd the scaffoldings around it at Nariman Point

Empower nations through the arts



Poets Amani Saeed and Megha Harish at an earlier event Pic Courtesy/ British Council Library

British Council’s India/UK Together Season of Culture culminating in March 2023 celebrates the relationship between India and the UK. Expect over 40 artistic collaborations across dance, music, theatre and literature that will be available to audiences in India and Great Britain. “These sessions will address shared global challenges such as environmental sustainability, inclusion, gender equality, and accessibility,” Jonathan Kennedy (right), director of arts of British Council India told us.

Inspired by Mumbai



Preeti Balakrishnan and Brinda Miller

The Kala Ghoda Festival may still be a year away, but its connection to the city of Mumbai continues through the year. The festival has teamed up with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for a unique music video initiative. Helmed by the 48 Hour Film Project India, the initiative seeks to coax Mumbai’s youth to get involved in its culture and creativity. Shashi Bala, chief business development, BMC, told us, “We aimed at creating theme music-videos for Mumbai, a creative city of film. The videos will be displayed in future programs of Mumbai Creative City of Film as well.” Musicians and filmmakers can submit their projects capturing the creativity and diversity of the city before August 15. Preeti Balakrishnan of 48 Hour Film Project said, “On July 29, 2022 the kick-off will be held where the selected tracks will be announced.The filmmakers will have 15 days to submit their works.” The final films will be screened at a venue, with the winners standing a chance to win awards. Balakrishnan noted that the jury is in search of projects that depict the cultural prosperity of Mumbai as a city. “The jury is looking for films that depict the opportunity Mumbai provides, the creative impetus that the filmmakers here derive inspiration from and how well they do justice to the theme,” she added. Brinda Miller, chairperson, Kala Ghoda Art Fest added, “We hope to make this an annual event. KGAF will host the next one on February 23 at the Festival itself.”

Paving for change

Inclusivity has become the new buzzword for corporate establishments in the city. To make that inclusivity endemic to workplaces is what DI/Verse and Ladies Who Lead’s next collaborative meet is about. Anushka Shah (in pic), moderator of the session at Lower Parel on June 23, told this diarist, “We tend to assume that to be inclusive of diverse identities we need to compromise on merit, and that framing is fundamentally what needs to change.” Shah will moderate a session with business leaders about systematic change and frameworks to enable and support visible inclusivity. Guncha Khare, senior director, strategy, Dextrus, added, “When an employee feels that their organisation practises inclusivity, their efforts have a visible impact along with an increased ability to innovate.” For employers, Khare added that a diverse and accepting workplace brings in different perspectives to address challenges.

Myshka and Nino to the rescue



(From left) Myshka and Nino

Nothing puts a smile on your face after a long working day like a canine friend. In an age when vacations can damage your bank account, this may just be the next best thing. Tired laptop junkies heading to WeWork’s Hiranandani Estate venue in Thane today, will have such a surprise waiting for them. Gayatri Ayyer’s Pawsitive Synergies will be holding an interactive session to help overworked professionals escape stress. Working on her PhD in counselling, Ayyer understands the role an animal can play in eliminating stress. She will be bringing her two friends, Myshka and Nino, to help. “I have been doing this for as long as I’ve had Myshka, who is 7.5 years,” Ayyer told this diarist. The emotional boost you feel after petting a dog has a scientific truth to it, the therapist confirmed. “Therapy dogs create a happy, emotional feeling that triggers dopamine,” she said. As for the session, don’t expect counselling. It is just the two dogs entertaining and playing with people. “We are organising animal-assisted activities, with no goal except entertainment,” Ayyer informed us. Just the kind of work day, we say.

Diamond in the rough

With regional literature on the rise, our eye fell on an interesting compilation of essays announced online. Author Ramesh Andhare’s (inset) book, Mohra Maharashtracha, narrates the state’s progressing identity. “I started working on the book as part of the diamond jubilee celebrations for the state in 2020,” the author informed us. Andhare had released another compilation back in 2010. In addition to that, this one has 43 essays. With essays by names like GK Bane and GB Deglurkar, this is not for the light reader. “The compilation traces both the history and cultural development of its people through its state,” Andhare said.