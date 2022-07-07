Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

In dangerous waters

Revellers throw caution to the wind to enjoy the gushing waters of the overflowing Powai Lake on Wednesday.

Staging a victorius return

For any actor, the stage is sacred. Yet, few return to it after a long and successful career in television or films. Actress Ketki Dave plans to be an exception with the play, Khel Khele Khelaiya that will be staged on Sunday at Worli’s Nehru Centre. “After the lockdown, I was really missing theatre every day. I wished I could step out to entertain the audience, and was just looking out for the right play. Somehow with Khel Khele Khelaiya (KKK), it clicked for me,” the actress told us. Directed by Kiran Bhatt, the play taps into her comedy skills. The story — about two housewives witnessing a murder while on vacation — had her hooked. Dave added that her joy at playing the role gave her the confidence that the audience will like her in the play too. “The stage has always excited me with its live connection; my desire to keep learning the art is fulfilled on stage,” the veteran remarked. Here’s to an exciting return.

Upholding the right of service

After the Central Consumer Protective Agency (CCPA) barred restaurants from including service charge on their bills by default, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has now put out a statement stating that the multiple guidelines are adding to confusion. For Anurag Katriar of Indigo Hospitality Services and a trustee of the association, restaurant owners are willing to clarify the details of service charges to customers beforehand. He elaborated to this diarist that levying the service charge is an owner’s discretion, and also contributes to the earnings for the staff. “Telling us what is chargeable or not goes against the ethos of the free-market economy,” Katriar insisted. The restaurateur explained that this has been a standard practice accepted internationally. As of now, the guidelines are still in flux and not mandatory, he shared.

The east of Aden

Once upon a time, the Bombay Presidency was among the richest centres of power in the Indian Subcontinent. It stretched from Colaba till Karachi, Dr Shehernaz Nalwalla, chairperson, Mumbai Research Centre, informed us. Yet, the centre’s next lecture on July 14 will focus on the forgotten port of Aden. “It was a vibrant and bustling township,” she told us. The mercantile port was home to a growing community of Parsis and Bohri Muslims. The offline lecture will be hosted by Oxford PhD student, Itamar Toussia Cohen. The talk will take place at the Asiatic Society of Mumbai’s Durbar Hall.

Mail delivery for meals

For anyone seeking a taste of South India, Chembur and Matunga are the places to head to. Things might be on a turn with Bandra’s latest addition. Madras Mail, curated by the makers of The Tanjore Tiffin Room, opened its doors in June. Kishore DF (inset), its founder, told us, “The idea was to bring the authentic taste of Tamil Nadu to the bylanes of Bandra. “But if you walk in expecting a traditional meal on a banana leaf, prepare to be surprised. “Madras Mail is not a full meal experience. It is quick, handy and fresh, and makes for the perfect on-the-go snack,” he corrected us. A month into service, the founder sounded enthusiastic. With dishes like the paniyaram and the many variations of parotta rolls, Kishore emphasised that there is something for everyone.

Cook like an East Indian

‘It sold like hot cakes’ seems to be a favourite phrase used by members of the East Indian community. And it so happens that a reprint of the 2006 title The East Indian Cookery Book by the Bombay East Indian Association has been selling just as quickly at its original price of R150 with minimal delivery charges. The current edition with revised recipes was printed 15 days ago with 500 copies, now 100 remain. Marcus Couto (in pic), editor of the East Indian Journal by the association, told us, “The book can be picked up, or delivered by the iconic dabbawalas of the city. In the latter case, the delivery fee goes to them. Because along with love and support for the East Indian community and culture, we also want to extend the same support towards other communities.” Call 9821785453 to buy this hot cake.