Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Shadab Khan

The sky is pink

People enjoy an evening at Mahim beach against a pink-hued sky.

Christmas fever in the wadi

(From left) Rayhaan Verma and James Ferreira

A walk down Khotachiwadi this weekend is highly recommended for an early taste of Christmas. The heritage village in Girgaum will dress up for Khotachiwadi Alive 4.0 Christmas edition. “The reason I am hosting these events is to encourage people to look at Khotachiwadi as an alternate culture and art space,” said James Ferreira, resident and fashion designer. “This year, the edition has expanded to more than food, with luxury, home and wellness labels also coming on board,” added Rayhaan Varma, Ferreira’s business partner. In addition to this, the neighbourhood will also be decked up with lighting and décor to suit the mood. It will begin to look a lot like Christmas.

A glimpse at the previous edition at Khotachiwadi

Speaking up in Columbia

An artwork from Sunil Awachar’s Alphabets of Anti-caste

Art has the power to connect despite differences in language or culture. We were thrilled to learn that Mumbai University professor Sunil Abhiman Awachar’s art work, Alphabets of Anti-Caste, is now being hosted at the prestigious Columbia University as an expression against caste discrimination. “I am an Ambedkarite poet and artist. My art always speaks against oppression,” Awachar shared. The Alphabet, he revealed, looks at the letters from a new perspective as an attempt to tell the history of the untold. “It conveys the history of women, Dalits and adivasis from a new outlook. A now stands for Ambedkar, B for Buddha,” he remarked. The exhibit will be on display at the Lehman Library of Columbia University until the end of the semester.

Rink of success

Atharva Agarwal in preparation for a competition

What were you doing at the age of eight? Atharva Agarwal’s answer might well be ‘winning medals for the country’. The youngster bagged two bronze medals and a gold in the under-eight category at the recently concluded 4th International Roller Musical Chair Skating Speed Championship 2022 held in Nepal last week. His mother, Shalu Mishra Agarwal told us, “While he has participated in several district and national tournaments, this was his first international tournament. He competed with a fractured hand at the tournament. He had a fracture on Friday, and on Monday, he was out competing in Nepal.” Certainly not an easy task, seeing how the Kandivli-based youngster was up against participants from Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh. Describing it as a challenge, his mother added that the young boy’s determination to participate in the competition with a broken hand left even his coach surprised. “He wants to do well for India in the sport. That is his topmost goal,” his mother added. Our congratulations.

‘Saloon’ inspires this Biennale act

Rah Naqvi in a previous performance. Pic Courtesy/Beatriz Lerer Castelo

Artist Rah Naqvi will set out to explore the unspoken emotions in the margins of expression with their performance at the Kochi Biennale on December 13. The Mumbai-based multimedia artist will be part of the KBF Performance Art Programme this year, curated by HH Art Spaces and Nikhil Chopra. Naqvi (inset) shared that the performance is built around the space of a male salon. “Male salons in India are performative spaces by themselves, allowing for care between male bodies. Grooming is central to the place’s tenderness while offering ritualistic gossip and an escape from the typical hyper-masculine gaze,” they noted. Stating that the performance explores the unexplored space in-between interactions, Naqvi said, “It seeks inspiration from this space in between — the dance between what is, and is not accepted.”

Press play on this

You might just be entering a rocking Christmas season, but for Deepak ‘Chuck’ Gopalakrishnan and Berty Ashley, it’s been a rocking year. And they are sharing the playlist that made it exactly that on their Telegram channel called @chuckberty. “It’s a small channel where our aim is simple — to get fans of rock and metal to discover new music and artistes to love. There’s a ton of great music out there, and we love curating. It also forces us to keep ourselves up to date with music,” Gopalakrishnan (below) shared. His 2022 music journey led him to new releases including Polyphia’s Playing god, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Here ever after, Bloodywood’s Dana dan and 50 others, curated in his extensive end-of-year playlist at t.me/chuckberty.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication • This is our original content. Please fill up the form for authorized use of the content. NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Other Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 5 + 4 Submit Request