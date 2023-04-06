Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Ashish Raje

Drinking the cool aid

Devotees take a break from their procession in honour of Lord Murugan or Kartikeya at Mahim

The heart of living in Dadar



The selfie point at Shivaji Park

Those who seem to have lost their heart but strangely do not know where it is, need to cast an eye upwards. That is if you are at Shivaji Park maidan in Dadar West. The selfie point at this space is back. It was empty for several months. This time there are hearts hanging above; some professing a love for Dadar and many saying: ‘I Love Mumbai’. This newspaper, and this section in particular, have chronicled the Shivaji Park selfie point several times. From carvings on trees, to colourful umbrellas where the hearts are now, the point has seen several transformations. It had also become a political battleground as local leaders sparred over the space. Currently though, it has hearts hovering above, sharing perhaps heartfelt wishes from Dadar, Mumbai 28.

A victory dance in Spain



Ira Naik and Neveen Ved

Two Mumbai kids from the National Ballet School of India recently made a mark on the international ballet scene at the CND Besaya competition in Spain.



Dhvani Kothari

13-year-old Neveen Ved won the platinum award in modern solo and duet, gold medal in Indian fusion and a silver in classical ballet, while nine-year-old Ira Naik took home the platinum award in modern solo and duet, and a silver in Indian fusion and classical solo. Dhvani Kothari, artistic director of the school, said, “They started training in January. As the lone Indians in the competition, the victory is a matter of pride.”

Brewing history



The coffee pot with shikar motifs. Pic Courtesy/BDL museum

While coffee keeps this diarist going through the day, rarely does it come prepared in a pot as rich and interesting as the one on Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum’s Instagram page. The pot, currently being restored at the museum, traces its roots back to Dhaka, museum director Tasneem Zakaria Mehta told us. “It is part of a late 19th-early 20th century silver service from Dhaka and restored by the Museum’s conservators.” The design for the pot is a blend of Kutch and Burmese craftsmanship styles, she added, saying, “The elephant-inspired knob on the lid and the spout as well as the theme of shikar around the pot is a distinguishing feature of the Kutch style of workmanship. Shikar or hunt was a popular royal sport and we see this theme frequently depicted on textiles and other decorative objects that were patronised by the elite. While the graceful handle is inspired by motifs prominent in Dhaka and Burma [as Myanmar was known then]. The blend of these two styles is indicative of the migration of styles, ideas, and craftspeople across the Indian subcontinent via trade routes.”

When bibliophiles come calling

To celebrate their seventh year in the city, the Broke Bibliophiles Bombay chapter will host their first literature festival on April 16. “As a community, we have hosted author panels every month. For our seventh year, we decided to curate a newer experience for community members,” said Nirav Mehta, founder. Mehta added that the event will feature three panels — for first-time authors, fiction and for queer representation in literature. “There is also a quiz contest with the winners receiving books as a prize,” Mehta noted. Readers looking for more details might find it on

@brokebombay.

Settlers, respect



Klaus Teuber (centre) playing an early version of the game. Pic Courtesy/Wikimedia Commons

The passing of Klaus Teuber in Germany will mark the end of an era in board game invention. Teuber brought cool back to board-gaming with his invention, Settlers of Catan — arguably, the most popular board game today, shared Sidhant Chand, founder and game designer at Zenwood games. “It was a defining invention. The modern board game did not exist before him.”