Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

Pic/Aishwarya Deodhar

The flowers beneath the bridge

A vegetable vendor sells cauliflowers beneath a mural of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link at Dadar market

Sounds from a cafe



Aaron and Ashwini assisted by Anita and Kavita (right) Aarti Nagarkar and Ashaita Mahajan. Pics Courtesy/Sarika Nerurkar

Juhu’s Café Arpan is a vibe. Co-founder Ashaita Mahajan attributes it to the food and its specially-abled staff. We smiled when we heard the music talent of three members playing the Indian instruments that was recently showcased on @cafearpan, as part of their previous musical programme, as well as other posts that highlighted the staff’s cool skills. “It’s important to showcase diverse people working on the same level because of the lack of opportunities available to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Everyone has their strengths,” Mahajan said.

Mungi’s open house



Vinita Mungi with a piece in progress

Who wouldn’t enjoy a peek into art’s behind-the-scenes? This Saturday, artist Vinita Mungi is granting wishes and opening her studio in collaboration with everyonescreative for the curious to visit. Along with a look at hand-building techniques, Mungi shared, “It gives insight into the studio life of a practising artist. It’s an ideal time to visit the studio [in Marol] because I have finished works and in-progress pieces, so you get to see [sculptures] at different stages.”

A ‘super’ find



Sharma’s collector’s edition copy of the comic. Pic Courtesy/@Toonfactory on Twitter

On the 85th anniversary of Superman’s arrival on comic strip on April 18, we caught sight of writer-director Alok Sharma’s rare collectible; a first edition Superman No 1, with the signatures of Joe Shuster and Jerry Siegel — the original creators. “In the late ’70s, DC Comics re-launched limited first edition supersized comics. This is the facsimile of Superman No 1. The duo had signed only 250 copies, and this is the only copy in India,” Sharma (in pic) revealed. Having searched for years, the director finally got his hands on it at an online auction with Hollywood producer Barry Bernardi in 2019. “It is next to impossible to find a copy with both signatures,” he shared with this diarist.

Catch-all measures

The net installed at Bhandup Pumping Station

Vanashakti NGO’s bi-monthly clean-ups at Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary collect nearly 300 to 500 kgs of non-degradable waste. Tackling the problem at one source, project manager Vicky Patil shared about the drive, “We installed nets at the drain outfalls of Bhandup Pumping Station to collect waste before it enters the mangroves. So far, we have collected seven and a half tonnes of waste. It is easier to collect waste at a source and reduce the need for non-point clean-up.” Join the next clean-up drive on April 23.

Missing complaint for flamingos



Now: We see two stilts for the leg with no bird’s head atop; (right) Then: Bird’s the word as the Daily Dossier’s report in April 7 shows

Are you ready, set… and where did you go, flamingo? On April 7, this section featured a recent installation of a couple of flamingos at a Worli traffic island. This was at one end of the Worli Sea Face, near Koliwada, and directly opposite the Worli Shooting Range. We had used a picture of the installation of these pink birds, and had written that it certainly added to the aesthetic vibe of the upscale area. Earlier this week, this diarist was disappointed to witness that at least two of the flamingos seem to have ‘flown away’. Certainly not flown, but were missing, from their stilt-like perches made for the long- legged bird. Formerly, there were eight birds but when we returned to the spot, only six remained. Two stilts (for legs) of the birds remain but the birds on top are missing. Have they been removed through vandalism? Have they been broken? If the birds could speak, we would have had the correct answer by now. Yet, it is unfortunate that amenities go missing or are vandalised. Till then, we are waiting for the flamingos to fly right back and claim their rightful place in the sun, on their perch.