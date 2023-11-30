The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier x 00:00

Welcome to the city of dreams

A traveller takes a nap under an indicator at Mumbai Central railway station.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gaza on Mumbai’s mind



Actor Sayani Gupta performs at the event

Can art trigger a revolution? While the world is still divided on the question, history shows us that it can surely kindle the fire that keeps one going. As the world starts to turn its attention towards the pleas of the Gazans, there’s one little hitch in the way. Their voices are often silenced before they even get to us. This diarist learnt that Ashtar Theatre, a collective from Palestine has sent out 31 monologues to performing art groups around the world, asking them to use their platforms, and the freedom of expression in their countries to amplify their voices under the title The Gazan monologues.

“We are a community of 150 artistes. When I learnt of the monologues, I knew we had to use the platform we have for good,” shared Atul Kumar, (inset) actor and founder of The Company Theatre. Yesterday, five venues across Aram Nagar in Versova saw recitals of the monologues by established actors, upcoming poets and artists alike.

Click-happy in the city



A photograph shows a dabbawala cycling near the Bombay Samachar building

While the world collectively reeled under the pressure of the lockdowns during the COVID 19 pandemic, Dr Rahul Baxi, a practising diabetologist from Bombay Hospital looked for ways to keep his spirits high during the testing times.

Also read: Mumbai: Green toll for vehicles using Aarey Road soon

The doctor, who recently wrapped up a solo exhibition titled Unseen Mumbai that showcased his collection of mobile-clicked photographs at Jehangir Art Gallery told this diarist, “When I would step out to work during the pandemic, I was introduced to a Mumbai I had never seen before. Photography has always been my passion and so, I took the opportunity to capture these moments using my trusted iPhone. As the world settles down, I thought it was the right time to share these pictures.”

Short and sweet



Tamagoyaki, a sweet omelette

Japanese Michelin chef Koji Sagawa of Dubai’s Iki will be bringing his sushi-making expertise to a pop-up in Bandra’s Akina that begins next week. “This will be a journey through carefully curated flavours, showcasing traditional Japanese techniques and ingredients,” he shared.

While the menu features many unique dishes, this diarist was most intrigued by Tamagoyaki. “The idea stems from the rich culinary tradition of Japan, where the sweet omelette is a symbol of comfort and simplicity. I believe Mumbaikars are ready to embrace this unique flavour profile,” he assured us.

Threading a neighbourhood together



Participants at a previous meet-up

The Borivali-based reading group of Local Threads seeks to tap into the growing trend of community reading with a difference. They will host a reading session of a play based on George Orwell’s Animal Farm this weekend. Formed last month, they hope to foster skill development and interaction with the local community relying on simple interactions, said founder, Joshua Fernandes. “It will be a casual event where we will read out characters in the play.” Readers can reach them at @threads.mumbai.

Gone with the wind



(Left) The lighthouse was built in 1856. PIC COURTESY HARSHAD BHATIA; (right) a recent picture shows the ruin

Born and bred Colaba resident Daniel Sequeira knows the area like the back of his hand. Sequeira recently posted pictures of the Dolphin Rock lighthouse, showing its journey through the years. “I realised the extent of wear on the lighthouse while sailing around the area. There used to be a beacon and a wind vane on the lighthouse; both are gone. It’s a bittersweet feeling watching the things you grew up with, grow old with you,” he told this diarist.