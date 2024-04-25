The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

Listen to this article Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier x 00:00

Framing the city

A worker takes a stroll on the Marine Drive promenade near the Coastal Road Project construction site.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chile’s biggest Bollywood fan

Ana Patankar reimagines Indian specialties like cream roll as a person; (right) she gives mojito a Bollywood character avatar

Kisi chai ki gazal, cream roll,’ sings a cream roll brought to life in South America. But just like its artist, Ana Patankar, the artwork traces its dramatic, Bollywood roots back to India. “I am originally from Satara, and currently reside in Patagonia, Chile,” Patankar shared in an email interaction with this diarist. The foodie, who misses Indian food, is expressing her love for it by doing what she does best — illustrating. In her collection, you will find Cookielaben, who looks exactly like famous Indian soap character, Kokilaben, with a face of a cookie; or Mojitolika, inspired by Munjulika. There is also a vada pav singing, Vade ache lagte hain and Madame Gulabi Solkadi, among others. “I am a hardcore foodie at heart, and living here, at the end of the world, I miss the variety of flavours and infinite-ness of Indian food. And I love Bollywood movies; its multitudes of brilliant characters, amazing songs and a deep well of cult status dialogues. Hence, I decided to experiment by combining both visually,” she shared. To view her artworks, head to @anapatankardraws.

Ana Patankar

Greening the roundabout

Before: The roundabout in 2021. Pic courtesy/Google maps

Grant Road East’s once barren and nearly destroyed Rushi Mehta Chowk roundabout, popularly known as Navjeevan Circle by nearby residents, is getting greener by the day. It’s now-active fountain that was installed in the centre of the roundabout months ago, came as a cool summer surprise for this diarist yesterday. Executed by a real estate developer, it was comforting to see that the space sported bougainvillea in full bloom; even the Ashoka trees looked healthier. Talk about a green turnaround.

After: The revamped circle with an active fountain. Pic/Devanshi Doshi

Sharks meet the kids of Mumbai

Sen (third from left) and volunteers gave feedback like real sharks

Junoon Foundation, an NGO that aims to uplift the lives of underprivileged children, recently concluded its summer camp. This time, the theme was inspired by Shark Tank. “We trained the children for nearly a week on how to build a product, market and finance it. On the final day, we gave them each a budget of R300. As we were organising this for the first time, we didn’t have high expectations. But the children left us in awe,” shared founder Haimanti Sen. Final products includes old saris upcycled into dupattas, clothes for pets, dual cakes and sugar-free ice cream, among others.

The children came up with products like dog feeders

K-pop meets Assamese

K-pop idol Aoora

While the Korean harvest festival of Dano will have to wait till June, K-pop idol Aoora already has an Assamese song to celebrate the occasion. After his take on Jimmy Jimmy and Auva auva, the singer’s latest Indian adaptation is titled Oi nasoni or Oh dancer. A take on the Bihu festival of Assam, the song is a collaboration between Aoora and singer Nilotpal Bora. “When I visited Assam, I had sung a cover of Bora’s song. He approached me to collaborate on this one,” Aoora shared. The Korean and Assamese lyrics are a “celebration of diversity and harmony,” he said.