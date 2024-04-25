Breaking News
Mumbai: How Lawrence Bishnoi became a headache for intel sleuths and NIA
Mumbai: BMC slaps notices on unregistered nursing homes in M-East ward
Mumbai: Scammed! Young man’s overseas job turns into nightmare
Mumbai: Police still unable to find tree-killers
Salman Khan firing case: Cops request home ministry to issue LOC against Anmol Bishnoi
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Diary Thursday Dossier
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

Updated on: 25 April,2024 06:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Team mid-day |

Top

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

Listen to this article
Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier
x
00:00

Framing the city


A worker takes a stroll on the Marine Drive promenade near the Coastal Road Project construction site. 


Chile’s biggest Bollywood fan


Ana Patankar reimagines Indian specialties like (left) cream roll as a person; (right) she gives mojito a Bollywood character avatarAna Patankar reimagines Indian specialties like cream roll as a person; (right) she gives mojito a Bollywood character avatar

Kisi chai ki gazal, cream roll,’ sings a cream roll brought to life in South America. But just like its artist, Ana Patankar, the artwork traces its dramatic, Bollywood roots back to India. “I am originally from Satara, and currently reside in Patagonia, Chile,” Patankar shared in an email interaction with this diarist. The foodie, who misses Indian food, is expressing her love for it by doing what she does best — illustrating. In her collection, you will find Cookielaben, who looks exactly like famous Indian soap character, Kokilaben, with a face of a cookie; or Mojitolika, inspired by Munjulika. There is also a vada pav singing, Vade ache lagte hain and Madame Gulabi Solkadi, among others. “I am a hardcore foodie at heart, and living here, at the end of the world, I miss the variety of flavours and infinite-ness of Indian food. And I love Bollywood movies; its multitudes of brilliant characters, amazing songs and a deep well of cult status dialogues. Hence, I decided to experiment by combining both visually,” she shared. To view her artworks, head to @anapatankardraws.

Ana PatankarAna Patankar

Greening the roundabout

Before: The roundabout in 2021. Pic courtesy/Google mapsBefore: The roundabout in 2021. Pic courtesy/Google maps

Grant Road East’s once barren and nearly destroyed Rushi Mehta Chowk roundabout, popularly known as Navjeevan Circle by nearby residents, is getting greener by the day. It’s now-active fountain that was installed in the centre of the roundabout months ago, came as a cool summer surprise for this diarist yesterday. Executed by a real estate developer, it was comforting to see that the space sported bougainvillea in full bloom; even the Ashoka trees looked healthier. Talk about a green turnaround. 

After: The revamped circle with an active fountain. Pic/Devanshi DoshiAfter: The revamped circle with an active fountain. Pic/Devanshi Doshi

Sharks meet the kids of Mumbai

Sen (third from left) and volunteers gave feedback like real sharksSen (third from left) and volunteers gave feedback like real sharks

Junoon Foundation, an NGO that aims to uplift the lives of underprivileged children, recently concluded its summer camp. This time, the theme was inspired by Shark Tank. “We trained the children for nearly a week on how to build a product, market and finance it. On the final day, we gave them each a budget of R300. As we were organising this for the first time, we didn’t have high expectations. But the children left us in awe,” shared founder Haimanti Sen. Final products includes old saris upcycled into dupattas, clothes for pets, dual cakes and sugar-free ice cream, among others.

The children came up with products like (above) dog feeders The children came up with products like dog feeders 

K-pop meets Assamese

K-pop idol AooraK-pop idol Aoora

While the Korean harvest festival of Dano will have to wait till June, K-pop idol Aoora already has an Assamese song to celebrate the occasion. After his take on Jimmy Jimmy and Auva auva, the singer’s latest Indian adaptation is titled Oi nasoni or Oh dancer. A take on the Bihu festival of Assam, the song is a collaboration between Aoora and singer Nilotpal Bora. “When I visited Assam, I had sung a cover of Bora’s song. He approached me to collaborate on this one,” Aoora shared. The Korean and Assamese lyrics are a “celebration of diversity and harmony,” he said.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news marine drive Mumbai Coastal Road news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK