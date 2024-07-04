Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Aditi Haralkar

Friends, indeed

Specially-abled men help each other stand upright and soak in the view of the shoreline on the Marine Drive promenade.

Bring on the K-pop energy

Mumbai-based Axiom won the pan-India competition last year

After nation-wide online auditions for the All India K-pop Contest concluded last week, 11 regions are currently preparing to host the next leg of the contest. Come August, India Korea Friends Mumbai, founded by Orlinda Fernandes, will organise the city’s regional rounds. “Last year, Mumbai’s Axiom won the pan-India competition. This year, the dance group along with nearly 300 enthusiasts, have participated from the city. We are now awaiting the results of the online auditions; those selected will participate in the regional contest. After winning this, they will qualify for the [country-wide] semi-finals in Delhi,” Fernandes explained, adding that the regional rounds are expected to begin in Bengaluru from July 27.

Orlinda Fernandes

From Vietnam to Mumbai

The interiors of the new space

Restaurateur Sahil Sambhi, the founder of Bandra-based Bawri, is set to open Gurgaon and Goa’s beloved Vietnamese restaurant, VietNom in Bandra this weekend. “Bringing VietNom to Mumbai is a dream come true. Our goal is to introduce India to the authentic taste of Vietnam. Mumbai’s energy and love for diverse cuisines make it the perfect fit. Our servers, dressed in traditional ao dai, will ensure each dining experience is filled with warmth and authenticity,” Sambhi shared. Some of their specialties will include bánh mì, pho and turmeric fish.

Sahil Sambhi

Skyscrapers and skyline

The shoreline at Madh fort in Malad offered a clear view of the city’s skyline, from Matunga to Nepean Sea Road

Kandivali-based Anuj N’s recent visit to Malad resulted in a 360-degree trip of the city’s skyline. Perched at Madh fort in Madh Island, the photographer captured a panoramic view of the city from Matunga to Nepean Sea Road. “I was surprised to spot a clear view of the expansive skyline. The view is usually blocked by air pollution and unclear weather, but this was a rare occurrence when both aligned to offer the majestic view. The skyline was 15 to 20 km away from where the shore that I was observing it from,” Anuj revealed. He distinguished between areas by labelling the skyscrapers that dominated the skyline. “Many people don’t realise the number of new skyscrapers that have mushroomed in the city recently. I wanted to make my viewers aware of it,” he added, suggesting that Versova beach, and any tall building in the Western suburbs can offer a similar view.

Anuj N

Bienvenue à Churchgate

On the back of its 86-year presence in the city, Alliance Française de Bombay will now expand its 50-year-old headquarters at Theosophy Hall in Churchgate. The centre, which opens on July 25, will be a tribute to Art Deco. “This expansion will provide a more immersive French cultural experience. Inspired by the Art Deco style that marked the belle époque in Bombay and Paris, the decor features bold geometric shapes and vibrant colours that embody this artistic movement. Originating in Paris in the early 20th century, the Art Deco style quickly spread to Bombay, influencing the city’s skyline with iconic structures that reflect a fusion of modernity and local craftsmanship. The architecture at our new premises thus, blends elegance, with modern functionality that would appeal to students and visitors of all ages. It is an homage to both cities,” director (left) Stéphane Doutrelant revealed.

A tribute fit for our heroes

Participants at the marathon hosted in Pune

The city is gearing for yet another tricolour takeover this month. Mumbai-based fitness community Fitistan will organise its first Soldierathon in the city on July 28 to celebrate India’s victory in the Kargil War of 1999. The five km and 10 km marathons are set to take place in Colaba’s Navy Nagar. “The run is a tribute to the 527 Indian soldiers who were martyred in Kargil. We have worked closely and conducted multiple recces with defence personnel to make sure all protocols are in place in the area. We are also expecting the attendance of veterans from the Indian Armed Forces at the pre-marathon events,” a team member revealed. The marathon is open to participants and spectators who wish to join the celebrations. For passes and registrations, log on to @soldierathon.