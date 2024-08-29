The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier x 00:00

Paws and relax

ADVERTISEMENT

A dog catches a nap at the Marine Drive promenade while visitors enjoy the monsoon winds.

Eddie’s, version 2.0

The revamped bar area; (right) cortado, an espresso-based drink

Eddie’s Bistro & Bar, the much-loved watering hole and eatery on the 16th and 33rd Road Junction in Bandra since the last decade, has got an upgrade. Along with a new look, the space which will reopen on September 2, has been re-christened Eddie’s Café & Barr. It will now feature a chic coffee bar, an upgraded bar and outdoor area. The space also doubles up as a co-working space. They’ve even got your coffee order with an exclusive Eddies special roast crafted in collaboration with Bloom Coffee Roasters that uses Venkids Valley Estate, single origin 100 per cent Arabica coffee beans. The menu steers away from bar grub, and focuses on an all-day breakfast menu. Come night, it will offer a cocktail and tapas menu. Expect chef Rashid Siddique to whip up comfort brekkie fare like ham & cheese croissant sandwich, mushroom & truffle focaccia sandwich, chicken sausage & soft egg on toast and massaman Curry. The cocktails sound promising too; think grape and citrusy Cali margarita and Indian spice cocktails. “Eddie’s is more than a place to just eat and drink. We have built a community over the years, and want to give them an all-round experience,” co-founder Pamma Mehta told this diarist.

Pamma Mehta

A Russian summer in Mumbai

(From left) Queue by Sujyot Parkhe; a moment from the sculpting workshop

The halls of Sir JJ School of Art have transformed into a portal to Russia for the weekend. An ongoing multimedia exhibition by Sujyot Parkhe and Ritesh Vaikul, students of creative painting and sculpture, documents the duo’s experiences from a recent trip to Saint Petersburg for a cultural exchange programme. “Our visit happened to coincide with the summer solstice in Saint Petersburg. The photographs capture life in the city during this natural phenomenon,” shared Parkhe. Among workshops, lectures, and walkthroughs of the State Russian Museum and the State Hermitage Museum, the duo created their own artworks as part of a session centred on strengthening global values. “My artwork depicts a queue of multicultural people on a trail. Among the characters are a modern Russian woman, and a self representation of me exploring a new culture in a traditional shawl,” he revealed to this diarist.

Sujyot Parkhe

A new sweet home for Mani’s

The lunch thali. Pic Courtesy/Facebook

Patrons of the iconic 1937-established South Indian snacks and meal haunt, Mani’s Lunch Home, has a new, larger place to call home in Chembur. The new venue near the Chembur Mahila Samaj on DK Sandu Marg will welcome foodies to a grand opening at 9 am tomorrow. “Our patrons are not only the old-timers who swear by our food, but also the ever-evolving newer generation. The new space will allow us to accommodate everyone under one roof,” a representative from the restaurant shared. For many in the city like this diarist, who traces his roots to Palakkad, a multicultural city on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, the lunch home stands out with its distinct Kerala-style preparation among its Udipi counterparts in the city. “We are currently revamping our dosa menu to offer a wider range to our patrons. But we will continue to serve Palakkad delicacies like the special sweet sheera and vegetable upma as an ode to our cultural roots,” they revealed.

Echoes of the past

A moment from the documentary

National Award-winning filmmaker and scientist Bedabrata Pain is all set to screen his new documentary Déjà Vu at St Pauls Institute of Communication and Education, Bandra, today. “The film made in collaboration with Sristy Agrawal, Rajashik Tarafder and Rumela Gangopadhyay draws parallels between the farmer’s protests in India and a similar past movement in the USA. “This is a rare chance for one country’s past to inform another’s future,” Pain elaborated.

United we plant

The group plants a sapling in Malad

Change begins at home, they say. The youth of Malad exemplified the adage through a plantation drive at the Jan Kalyan Nagar Housing Federation Garden in Malad West last weekend. During the 90-minute-long session, the group planted nearly 110 trees in the garden. “It is upon the youth to ensure that these green spaces that provide us respite come rain or shine are well maintained. We plan to expand our efforts to other areas of north Mumbai soon,” shared Zidaan Castellino, environmentalist and organiser.