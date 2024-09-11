Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Atul Kamble

Lessons from Bappa

A Varanasi-inspired Ganeshotsav installation by Sion resident Paul Franklin depicts the immediate need to curb water pollution.

As in art, so in life

Study of Hands by Rachana Devidayal

City-based artists Marlies Bloemendaal and Rachana Devidayal are turning a Fort-based co-working space into a new hub for artists. “Live model drawing sessions are slowly disappearing from the city. Being formally trained artists, we realised that using a live model as reference is one of the most basic, yet vital experience for every artist,” shared Devidayal. “The idea is to build an informal, judgement free space for artists from all walks of life. We might consider turning this into an instructional course in the future,” Bloemendaal added. Those keen to find out more can log on to ministryofnew.in.

Marlies Bloemendaal and Rachana Devidayal

A divine request

Satyajit Padhye performs with the Ganesha puppet in Kalyan

Ventriloquist Satyajit Padhye’s visit to the Subhedar Wada Ganesh pandal in Kalyan on Tuesday ended with a lesson about ecological conservation. “I was at the 130-year-old pandal with my family for a short performance. While we were performing with our usual characters, Dot Com and Ardhavatrao, I decided to conclude the show with an eco-friendly message. In the skit, Bappa asked his devotees to protect the planet, and leave it a better world for future generations,” Padhye shared.

Flip the switch on mental health

A page features a scene from Dear Zindagi (2016); (right) Krisha Shah

Twenty-six-year-old Krisha Shah (below) marked World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10 by turning a new page, or rather, pages. A flipbook created by Shah features Bollywood scenes that carry undertones of emotional turmoil and resonate with the artist. “I started making flipbooks a year ago to express unshared feelings. To mark the day, I wanted to revisit the scenes that made me feel seen,” she told us. To watch the flipbook in action, head to @artbykrii

Rest easy, Khan saab

(From left) Sawai Khan Shama, Mange Khan and Magada Khan of Barmer Boys at a previous performance. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Musicians across genres mourned the loss of Manganiyar vocalist Mange Khan who passed away in Rajasthan on Tuesday. Part of the Barmer Boys trio, 49-year-old Khan had been battling a heart condition for which he also underwent a surgery earlier this month. This was the reason he was absent from the trio’s visit to the city last week. Sawai Khan Shama, Mange’s longtime bandmate, shared, “Mange had been off the stage for more than five months. I received the news late on Tuesday night. Beyond his musical talent, he will be remembered for his contagious kindness. His passing leaves a void that the Manganiyar community might never be able to fill.”

Dubai homecoming for Mumbai’s Uncle

Ronnie D’Souza at the new venue of the legacy restaurant in the UAE

Life has come full circle for the D’Souza family of the famous Uncle’s Kitchen restaurant in Orlem, Malad. When the late Jerome D’Souza left Dubai in 1986 to head home to Mumbai, he never expected to return to the Middle East. However, his sons, Ronnie and Sunny, are all set to ensure a nostalgic return to the Arab country in the form of the first international branch of Mumbai’s popular Chinese restaurant. “Dad returned from Dubai in 1986 when he lost his friend whom everyone popularly called Uncle. The following year, he started the restaurant, and named it Uncle’s Kitchen. Today, he would be very proud to see his restaurant travel overseas to the same country where he began his journey. This is like a homecoming for us,” shared Ronnie D’Souza, who is currently in the UAE overseeing final touches before the launch of the restaurant in the next few weeks.

Earlier this year, the brothers had a chowk in Malad named after their father, a well-known philanthropist in the neighbourhood of Orlem.

“The new Dubai restaurant is a 60-seater and situated in Karama which has a huge Indian expat population. We can’t wait to serve everyone in the Gulf because based on the feedback we’ve received, people are craving some Mumbai-style Chinese food here, especially our chicken lollipops,” Sunny remarked.