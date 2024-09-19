Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Shadab Khan

Rest, Assured

A child takes a nap in the shade of an umbrella on the Carter Road promenade in Bandra.

Pulling in Pusha



Pusha T. PICs COURTESY/INSTAGRAM

The latest addition to Mumbai’s star studded guestlist for the year is American rapper Pusha T. As part of the Gully Fest 2024 announced by rapper Divine, the 47-year-old will fly in to perform at the hip-hop showcase scheduled for October 26 and 27. For beatboxer Gaurav Gambhir aka D-Cypher (inset)who features on the line-up, the concert is a dream come true. “Pusha has been an important voice in the hip-hop community. His collaborations with Kanye West and Jay Z are masterclasses in hip-hop for artistes like me,” he shared. Gambhir will be joined by the original gully boy, Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and popular artistes like Prabh Deep, Lisa Mishra and Shah Rule. “This is the first time I will be presenting a 40-minute set of beatboxing. There couldn’t have been a bigger stage to debut the set,” Gambhir told this diarist.

Ga-ga over ghazals



A moment from a previous ghazal show hosted by the organisation

Navigating the complex world of music distribution is set to get a tad easier for ghazal artistes in the city. Mumbai-based performing arts organisation, Banyan Tree Events is on a hunt for the best voices to feature on an upcoming ghazal album later this year. “In the recent years, there has been a spike in the interest for ghazals among the youth. However, having your voice heard in a competitive environment requires you to be more than a great singer. Our goal is to take promising talent under our wing to keep the love for the classical style alive,” shared Mahesh Babu, the platform’s managing director. Interested folk can check out @banyan_tree_events on Instagram

Hands behind the blessings



Volunteers pack prasad bags at the venue; (right) holy threads crafted by the team

As we bid a yearly farewell to Ganpati Bappa, Mulund-based photographer Sharmila Kurian captured a lesser-seen side of the festival — the tireless behind-the-scenes operations. At the GSB Ganesh Pandal at King’s Circle, Kurian photographed devotees in the bustling prasad-packing room. “I wanted to showcase the young and old devotees meticulously packing the prasad bags,” she shared. The prasad included coconut laddu, dry fruits, betel leaf, tulsi, panchamrut flower and sugar candy. “It was a wholesome moment as I looked at their excited and smiling faces, that were waiting to be photographed,” she told this diarist.

Good signs for city strays

Do ads really work? NGO Groot Guardians is making sure they do, and doubly at that, with their new #adshelter initiative in Mumbai. A set of convertible billboards crafted by the NGO will transform into shelters for strays across the city at night. “Building shelters in Mumbai is a challenge, both in terms of space and finances.

With the billboards, we hope to solve both problems,” shared Gaurav Rai (inset), founder, adding, “Gated housing societies often let strays loiter in their premises during the day, but at night, the guards clear the area. We have installed these billboards in residential areas in cities like Bengaluru and Ranchi. It warms our hearts when we see our furry friends snuggling into the shelters.” Rai is now collaborating with local administrative bodies and animal welfare groups to gather like-minded people to kickstart operations in Mumbai. To join the initiative, log on to @grootguardians.

Behind the forensic scene



Krupa Nishar (extreme right) interacts with students at the event

Forensic psychologist Krupa Nishar conducted a workshop yesterday for students of NMIMS College, Navi Mumbai, that introduced them to her field with avenues and approaches on how to pursue a career in it. “One of the highlights was debunking popular myths furthered by movies, like the idea that forensic psychologists only contribute in criminal profiling or that the job is dangerous,” she shared. The workshop included a quiz, and a mock crime scene, where students deciphered clues. The session included an explanation of five psychological tools, including the polygraph test. “The students were extremely enthusiastic. I hope to see more young faces in the field soon,” she concluded.