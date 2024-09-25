The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Nimesh Dave

Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

Make way for the new paw-ssenger

A stray dog makes itself comfortable in the aisle of a commuter-packed Churchgate to Bhayandar local train.

A cuppa Korean coffee for Khan

Imran Khan at the Korean café

Actor Imran Khan made a quick pit-stop at Santacruz’s new Cafe Aegyo recently. The Korean café is increasingly becoming a favourite not just for K-culture enthusiasts, but also for many celebrities. “This may be the third or the fourth celebrity we have hosted. Previously, actress Disha Patani and actor Anup Soni had also stopped by for a meal,” shared restaurant manager Muskan Khan. While the standard order is usually corn dogs, Imran Khan decided to give their Korean coffees a try. “It seems like he is a big coffee fan. He came over with some friends, and found the place perfect for quick meetings,” she revealed. While she wasn’t present that day, she was told by the staff members that the actor was extremely humble. “He even clicked pictures with them, and told them he’d like to return for future meetings,” she added.

Muskan Khan

A reel rewind to the pandemic

A still from the movie

Upcoming film Scene From A Pandemic centres around the life of Molshri, a 22-year-old whose dreams of moving to Mumbai were abruptly transformed by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I wanted to make a film to honour the pandemic period in my life,” said Tanmaya Shekhar, the director. Shot in a video diary format on an iPhone, the film picks up key moments from the protagonist’s journey each month and showcases them in an authentic manner. “It was both challenging and rewarding to work on the time jumps to capture the journey of the character,” said Molshri S, the actress and producer. The scenes reflect how the digital era redefined communication and connection. The film will be released on the YouTube channel @humaramovie on October 1.

Coldplay goes pan-India

Chris Martin performs at a Coldplay concert in Austria. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Like many others, diehard fan Aryen Negi was caught in the Coldplay frenzy last weekend. He had returned from a 10k run, and made it in time before the concert tickets went live, but failed to acquire them. Luckily for him though, he is also the founder of the popular culture community-driven platform Niteouts. “Many like me couldn’t get the tickets despite waiting in the queue for hours. So, I decided to bring the concert to us!” he told us.

A moment from an Eras Tour-inspired tribute night by Niteouts

Come October, the community will go pan-India with their popular tribute evenings. “This one is going to be extra special because the band is so close to my heart. It will not just be a screening of Coldplay songs, but we will add many elements to bring the real Coldplay magic and vibe to our events,” he revealed. The tribute night will take place across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Pune, Guwahati, Lucknow, Indore, and other cities. For more details, head to @niteouts on Instagram.

Aryen Negi

Lunchbox of Indian flavours

The team pack the meal boxes

Three chefs representing different regions of the country are joining hands to roll out a two-day-long initiative NEWS (North, South, East, West), that will bring together the flavours of India in two different meal boxes. “The idea is to showcase the rich tapestry of flavours across the country. By collaborating with chefs from different regions, we are not only offering customers a delicious culinary experience but also promoting awareness of lesser-known regional dishes and the stories behind them. It must be win-win for all involved,” shared city-based chef Reshma Mane, who will add Madurai and Lucknowi flavours to the meal. “The mealbox will also feature flavours from Malvan [by chef Pallavi Ambedkar], and Nagaland [by chef Chuba Jamir],” she explained. The service will be available on September 28 and September 29. They will take the last orders till tomorrow, 7 pm, on 9819875010.

Reshma Mane

Delhi calling for Mumbai gallery

Ranjana Steinruecke

Galerie Mirchandani+Steinruecke has their sights set on Delhi’s art scene. The city-based art gallery has confirmed that they will be opening doors to a new space in the Defence Colony neighbourhood of the capital in the second half of November. “It struck me that no gallery from Mumbai has ventured into the Delhi space before. I only thought of it in May, so this has been a whirlwind. The city is important from many standpoints — academia, institutions, resident artists and the art scene itself,” shared owner and gallerist Ranjana Steinruecke. In addition to giving artists representation in the city, Steinruecke confirmed that the space will allow them to curate a different programme from the Fort gallery. “We will open with an exhibition by Thiruvananthapuram-based artist Aji VN,” she confirmed.